T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Davido Loses 3-Year-Old Son To Drowning In Home Pool

The singer's toddler son, Ifeanyi, is believed to have passed away while in the care of domestic aids at the star's Lagos estate. Condolences are in order for Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido (David Adeleke) and his wife, chef Chioma Rowland, as reports claim the couple has lost their three-year-old son Ifeanyi.
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Announce Their Marriage

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín swapped their tiaras for wedding rings. The beauty pageant contestants kept their relationship private from the public after competing together in the Miss Grand International in Thailand in 2020. Then, on Oct. 28, the couple announced their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day. "Después de decidir mantener en privacidad nuestra relación, les abrimos las puertas en un día especial," they wrote, which translates to, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to you all on a special day."
Dwyane Wade’s Ex Siohvaughn Claims He’s Spreading ‘Untruths’ About Her & Insists She ‘Loves’ Her Kids

Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, 41, has clapped back at the 40-year-old former basketball pro’s Instagram comments that she “continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” Their most recent feud stems from disagreements over their 15-year-old daughter Zaya‘s path as a transgender teen and whether or not she should be allowed to legally change her gender. In a lengthy statement she sent to HollywoodLife on Friday, Nov. 4, Siohvaughn asserted that despite Dwyane’s comments, she fully supports her children and is only interested in “protecting” their wellbeing.
Dwyane Wade Shares Statement on Ex-Wife's Objection to Zaya's Legal Name Change

Dwyane Wade is defending himself against recent claims made by his ex-wife. On Nov. 1, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade submitted an objection to the basketball star's prior petition to allow their 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, who is transgender, to legally change her name and gender. In the court documents obtained by POPSUGAR, Funches-Wade claimed she was concerned Wade sought to profit off Zaya's gender-identity journey and asked that Zaya wait until she turns 18.
