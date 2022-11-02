Read full article on original website
Dwyane Wade & His Ex-Wife Fight Over Zaya Changing Her Name & Gender Before 18
Dwyane Wade is speaking out about the heated legal dispute between him and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.
Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Epic Party In Zanzibar, Tanzania
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent a nice time in Zanzibar, celebrating Union's 50th birthday.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Essence
Davido Loses 3-Year-Old Son To Drowning In Home Pool
The singer's toddler son, Ifeanyi, is believed to have passed away while in the care of domestic aids at the star's Lagos estate. Condolences are in order for Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido (David Adeleke) and his wife, chef Chioma Rowland, as reports claim the couple has lost their three-year-old son Ifeanyi.
Police question nanny of Nigerian music star Davido following death of his three-year-old son
Police are questioning a nanny employed by Nigerian music star Davido following the death of his three-year-old son on Halloween.
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Tag, You’re It: Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Had Time Today & Fires Back After He Calls Her Out Publicly
If you thought the drama between Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade was over, think again! Siohvaughn fired back at D.Wade and stated that his comments are “completely untrue.” We reported earlier this week that Dwyane Wade issued a lengthy response to Siohvaughn who alleged in a court filing that he’s “trying to make […]
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Announce Their Marriage
Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín swapped their tiaras for wedding rings. The beauty pageant contestants kept their relationship private from the public after competing together in the Miss Grand International in Thailand in 2020. Then, on Oct. 28, the couple announced their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day. "Después de decidir mantener en privacidad nuestra relación, les abrimos las puertas en un día especial," they wrote, which translates to, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to you all on a special day."
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
‘Walkin into 50 … like a champion’: See how Gabrielle Union celebrated a big birthday
Gabrielle Union may not live in Miami anymore, but she is still fondly remembered as one of our favorite residents.
Kardashian fans shocked after Kim & four family members slam Kanye West’s antisemitic rants in scathing posts
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
BET
Gabrielle Union Counts Down To Her 50th Birthday With Beautiful Makeup-Free Selfies: ‘I Just Want To Luxuriate’
Gabrielle Union is counting down to her 50th birthday on October 29! Days before celebrating her big milestone, the actress took to social media with a gallery of heartwarming family photos, along with a message of love and appreciation for all her blessings. “As we start this journey to across...
Dwyane Wade’s Ex Siohvaughn Claims He’s Spreading ‘Untruths’ About Her & Insists She ‘Loves’ Her Kids
Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, 41, has clapped back at the 40-year-old former basketball pro’s Instagram comments that she “continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” Their most recent feud stems from disagreements over their 15-year-old daughter Zaya‘s path as a transgender teen and whether or not she should be allowed to legally change her gender. In a lengthy statement she sent to HollywoodLife on Friday, Nov. 4, Siohvaughn asserted that despite Dwyane’s comments, she fully supports her children and is only interested in “protecting” their wellbeing.
Brittney Griner's wife says she's been in 'total disbelief' and 'riding waves of grief' since the WNBA star's detainment in Russia
"Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage," Cherelle Griner said.
Dwyane Wade Shares Statement on Ex-Wife's Objection to Zaya's Legal Name Change
Dwyane Wade is defending himself against recent claims made by his ex-wife. On Nov. 1, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade submitted an objection to the basketball star's prior petition to allow their 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, who is transgender, to legally change her name and gender. In the court documents obtained by POPSUGAR, Funches-Wade claimed she was concerned Wade sought to profit off Zaya's gender-identity journey and asked that Zaya wait until she turns 18.
LGBTQ World Cup Fans Fear Prison For Kissing In Qatar
The Brits are sending their own special officers to Qatar to protect fans from police during the World Cup.
POPSUGAR
