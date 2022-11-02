Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, 41, has clapped back at the 40-year-old former basketball pro’s Instagram comments that she “continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” Their most recent feud stems from disagreements over their 15-year-old daughter Zaya‘s path as a transgender teen and whether or not she should be allowed to legally change her gender. In a lengthy statement she sent to HollywoodLife on Friday, Nov. 4, Siohvaughn asserted that despite Dwyane’s comments, she fully supports her children and is only interested in “protecting” their wellbeing.

1 DAY AGO