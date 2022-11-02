We're all gonna freeze & strave to death thanks to the greedy rich & politicians raising & adding taxes on us. I.E. $600 online sales tax & 80k irs workers added.Yet these politicans have an excellent salary, per-diems, and life time benefits for themselves & wont be affected one bit by all of this. And get ready to pay more in your electric bill come December 1st. PPL, yet again, is raising it's rates after just raising them by 28% in July of this same year. So not only write to your legislators about heating oil prices but ask them to cap these price hikes on PPL too.
I bought a house 5 years ago that's heated with anthracite. I was paying $180 per ton and oil was about $2.50 gal. At those prices I computed that I was paying about 1/3 as much per btu with anthracite as with oil. For the first time in 5 years the price of anthracite went up, to $200 per ton. And oil is now over $5 per gallon. Do that math!
