Police assisting FBI in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) says they are assisting the FBI in an investigation in Madison.

MPD said that officers were deployed to Rolling Lea Place off of Pebble Brook Drive Wednesday to assist the FBI in an investigation in Madison.

An FBI representative said the agency is receiving assistance in a “court-authorized law enforcement action,” but could offer no further information.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as more information becomes available

