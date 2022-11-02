Read full article on original website
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
Union County Schools closing until Wednesday due to illness
Union County Schools are closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
Anderson County Schools prepare for flu season
As flu season approaches, how illnesses are handled after the Covid-19 pandemic is something that may concern some parents. For students at Anderson County Schools, staff are prepared to keep the school as healthy as possible.
Knox County Health Department: 32 reported overdoses in 2-day period
Opioids such as heroin and fentanyl are suspected to be the culprits in the majority of the reported 32 overdoses in two days.
Sevier County EMA: 2 cabins evacuated as crews work to contain mountain brush fire near Cosby
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County EMA said multiple crews are working to contain a fire near Cosby. On Saturday around 11:00 a.m., Sevier Co. EMA reported a brush fire near Young Blood Way & Rocky Flats Road. Multiple crews are responding to the fire, including the Wildfire Task Force and the Division of Forestry.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
Crews working to contain fire on Rockwood Mountain
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says. Lenior City High School is on lockdown, according to Loudon County High School officials. A new motorsports destination is under construction in Cumberland County. Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain. Updated: 7 hours ago. A...
KCHD encourages people to get flu shots
Leaders at the Knox Co. Health Department said flu cases are on the rise in the area and the reason behind the spike is waning immunity from COVID and less masking.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
Student detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School posted online
A student was taken into custody on Thursday after a threat was made to Lenoir City High School on social media, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials. Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of...
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
