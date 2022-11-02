Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks Rise Slightly Friday, But Head for Big Weekly Loss on Higher Rate Fears
Stocks rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages were on pace for weekly declines, as investors drew conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for the future Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded 70 points higher, or 0.2% after rising more than...
Tesla Stock Has Dropped More Than 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0