Former Montgomery Township Planning Board member James Boyan Moran, 78, died peacefully surrounded by his family in Normandy Beach. He was born in Bronxville, New York on November 13,1943. He was the second of three children born to Catherine (nee Boyan) Moran and William Charles Moran. Soon after Jim was born, the family moved to New Providence, NJ. Jim attended St. Teresa’s Grammar School, the Delbarton School (class of 1961) and Lehigh University (class of 1965), where he earned his B.A. and was a member of Sigma Phi Fraternity. It was during Jim’s junior year that he met his wife Jane, a nursing student, on a blind date. After graduating from Lehigh, Jim attended Seton Hall Law School and graduated with his J.D. in 1968.

BRICK, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO