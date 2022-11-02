ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a massive lottery win after learning he hit it big while at work.

Jeffery Cunningham , of China Grove, recently stopped by the Rose Mart BP on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro where he picked up a $500,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . However, he didn't scratch the ticket until he got to his job as a logistics manager and revealed that he was the lucky winner of one of the top $500,000 prizes.

"I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering ," he said, adding that he spooked his coworkers a bit with his reaction. "Everyone rushed in, asking me what happened."

He continued, "I kept scratching more and more of the letters, but I missed one of them at first. I went back and checked again, and that's when I saw it."

Cunningham claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (November 1), taking home a grand total of $355,053 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to pay some bills and plan an overseas trip with his family to visit Italy next year.

"This is definitely life-changing for me," he said.

WHQC HITS 96.1

