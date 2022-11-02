ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
NFL Coach Dies at 38

NFL Coach Dies at 38

Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
People

Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease

Judy was diagnosed in 2020 with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin, died Tuesday morning at age 77. In a statement released to PEOPLE, Tom wrote, "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77." "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you...
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”

Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
The Spun

Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
