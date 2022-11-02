Read full article on original website
msn.com
Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts
The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
NFL Coach Dies at 38
Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Adam Zimmer obituary: 'He wanted to follow in his father's footsteps'
Zimmer was found dead at his Twin Cities home on Halloween.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease
Judy was diagnosed in 2020 with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin, died Tuesday morning at age 77. In a statement released to PEOPLE, Tom wrote, "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77." "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce calls new Chiefs player “an absolute beast”
Last week, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade that sent former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was immediately excited about the news, and now star tight end Travis Kelce is expressing his own excitement about what his new teammate can bring to the Chiefs’ offense.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick
The Nascar legend had a lot to stay about Danica's knowledge about racing.
Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
The Spun
