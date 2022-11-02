Read full article on original website
Hochul, Zeldin make last-minute pitches to New York voters
NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...
Stewart Rhodes Testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial
The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization began testifying in his own defense at his seditious conspiracy trial on Friday, telling jurors that he thought the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden were lawfully elected. Stewart Rhodes is on trial along with Kelly...
Despite Few Actual Measures at Stake, Gun Rights Loom Large at Ballot Box
One of Brenda Mitchell’s sons deployed three times to Afghanistan while he was in the U.S. military. He came home. The other went to meet friends at a sports bar in a Chicago suburb. He did not. Kenneth Mitchell was shot to death when he intervened in a fight...
Settlement Reached in Suits Over FBI Agent Posing as Associated Press Reporter
The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that...
President Biden Rallies for Democrats in Chicago Suburbs Ahead of Election Day
With Election Day just three days away, candidates from all sides are making their final pushes to attract voters, and in some cases, enlisting help from prominent political allies. U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood, who are both seeking reelection and in hotly-contested races, received support from President Joe...
White Defends Pritzker After Ad Shows Gov. in 2008 Calling Him ‘Least-Offensive' Black Senate Candidate
A new ad released just days before the election features recordings of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker making controversial comments about Secretary of State Jesse White and former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones in a 2008 conversation with former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Following the release of the advertisement, which can be...
5 Key Personal Finance Issues This Midterm Election Season — and What They Mean for Your Wallet
As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing on voters' minds and wallets. Experts say key issues include Social Security, Medicare, federal tax cuts, minimum wage, unions and a possible 'millionaire tax.'. As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing...
‘It's a Long Road But He Will Be Well': Nancy Pelosi on Husband's Recovery After Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a video posted Friday provided an update on her husband's recovery after last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well, and it’s just so tragic how it happened," Pelosi said while speaking virtually to a group of supporters. "But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surrounded by family. So that’s a wonderful thing."
Voters to Decide on Abortion in Five States
Voters will soon determine the fate of abortion access in a handful of states, including Michigan, which could become the first to make an abortion ban permanently unenforceable since the fall of Roe v. Wade. At the polls Tuesday, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont will decide whether to enshrine...
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
Ukraine Government Is Seeking Alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink, Vice PM Says
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he hasn’t seen any issues with Musk’s financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. However, he said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Last month,...
Oprah Winfrey Announces Her Support for Dr. Oz Opponent, John Fetterman
Oprah Winfrey is making her voice heard. Ahead of the midterm elections, Winfrey hosted "A Virtual Voting Conversation" on Nov. 3, where she and community leaders discussed the importance of voting during the critical election. During the candid conversation, Winfrey stressed having a plan and casting one's ballot, as well...
Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.
Musk's Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter's New Owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don't turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world's richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
Pekau, Casten Draw National Attention in Tightly-Contested 6th Congressional District Race
The race in Illinois’ 6th congressional district is coming down to the wire, with Rep. Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau both getting some high-profile support from the leaders of their respective parties in the closing days of the race. Casten, who defeated fellow Rep. Marie Newman...
Ukraine news – live: Putin allows sex offenders to join military as health rumours return
The US is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless president Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is to allow serious offenders, including sex offenders, to...
Latest Lawsuit Over Obama Center Comes to an End
The federal judge who has overseen a yearslong court battle over the Obama Presidential Center in historic Jackson Park ruled Thursday against activists who sought to block its construction, formally ending their latest lawsuit. U.S. District Judge John Blakey in 2019 tossed an earlier lawsuit brought by Protect Our Parks...
