Arizona State

CBS New York

Hochul, Zeldin make last-minute pitches to New York voters

NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...
NBC Chicago

Stewart Rhodes Testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial

The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization began testifying in his own defense at his seditious conspiracy trial on Friday, telling jurors that he thought the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden were lawfully elected. Stewart Rhodes is on trial along with Kelly...
NBC Chicago

‘It's a Long Road But He Will Be Well': Nancy Pelosi on Husband's Recovery After Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a video posted Friday provided an update on her husband's recovery after last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well, and it’s just so tragic how it happened," Pelosi said while speaking virtually to a group of supporters. "But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surrounded by family. So that’s a wonderful thing."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Voters to Decide on Abortion in Five States

Voters will soon determine the fate of abortion access in a handful of states, including Michigan, which could become the first to make an abortion ban permanently unenforceable since the fall of Roe v. Wade. At the polls Tuesday, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont will decide whether to enshrine...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Chicago

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Oprah Winfrey Announces Her Support for Dr. Oz Opponent, John Fetterman

Oprah Winfrey is making her voice heard. Ahead of the midterm elections, Winfrey hosted "A Virtual Voting Conversation" on Nov. 3, where she and community leaders discussed the importance of voting during the critical election. During the candid conversation, Winfrey stressed having a plan and casting one's ballot, as well...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Musk's Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter's New Owner

He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don't turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world's richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
NBC Chicago

Latest Lawsuit Over Obama Center Comes to an End

The federal judge who has overseen a yearslong court battle over the Obama Presidential Center in historic Jackson Park ruled Thursday against activists who sought to block its construction, formally ending their latest lawsuit. U.S. District Judge John Blakey in 2019 tossed an earlier lawsuit brought by Protect Our Parks...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
