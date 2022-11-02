Bucks Teen Wanted For Beating Halloween Partygoers With Baton In Custody, Say Police

Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, is charged with felony assault after police said he beat other guests with a baton at a Halloween party last year. Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department

A Bucks County teen who had been wanted for beating partygoers with an expandable baton at a Halloween party last year is in custody, police said.

Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

According to investigators, Pearce-Terrell was at a party in Chalfont Borough on Oct. 30, 2021 when he "became agitated" and used an expandable baton to hit other guests in the face and torso.

Video from the scene shows the teen carrying an expandable baton as he's being ushered out of the party, police said.

A warrant for Pearce-Terrell's arrest was issued in February, state court records show. The 18-year-old was arraigned Tuesday and is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond, filings show. He's due back in court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

