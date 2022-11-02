Read full article on original website
Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families
Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Bar Investigates Nikolas Cruz Lawyer After She Laughed And Flipped Off Cameras
A public defender in Broward County who just defended Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is currently the subject of a probe by the Florida Bar. On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave Cruz a life sentence for the murder of 17 individuals on February 14, 2018, including 14 students and three faculty members, and the attempted murder of 17 more.
Nikolas Cruz Sentenced To 34 Consecutive Life Sentences Without Parole For 2018 Mass Shooting
The two-day sentencing trial for Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz has concluded. Cruz received a sentence of 34 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the vicious mass school shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cruz pled guilty in October 2021 of killing seventeen of his fellow students and teachers at his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018. However, after an emotional trial, jurors were unable to render an unanimous sentence in favor of the death penalty. This was largely due to Cruz's defense team, who painted the shooter — who is responsible for...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
californiaexaminer.net
Judge’s Hugs After Parkland Sentencing Are Controversial
On Wednesday, after the sentencing hearing for the Parkland school shooter concluded, the judge hugged the prosecutors, which caused alarm among some of the attorneys who had been following the case closely. It was Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Broward County Circuit Court who presided over the case, and it...
Families of Parkland shooting victims give emotional impact statements
Families of Parkland school shooting victims gave impact statements ahead of Nikolas Cruz being sentenced to life in prison without parole. The 2018 massacre left 14 students and three staff members dead.Nov. 2, 2022.
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $66K Home Burglary and Shooting
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 26 – November 1, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Tense moments after gun-on-campus call at McArthur High School
HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus. "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
iheart.com
PA Man Stole Thousands While Impersonating A Florida Deputy
>Man Stole Thousands While Impersonating A Florida Deputy. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- A man is accused of stealing money from victims while he was impersonating a Broward County deputy. Police say they arrested 25-year-old Raquan Hardy in Pennsylvania for scamming people over the phone. Hardy would tell victims they needed to pay a cash bond in connection to an active warrant for their arrest. He managed to get over 50-thousand dollars from people within three days in September. He is also facing charges for similar crimes in Pennsylvania.
Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme
A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man on probation for attempted murder gets arrested for another attempted murder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite being on probation for attempted murder, detectives said Santana Hunter was recently involved in another attempted murder in Miami-Dade County. The Florida Department of Corrections released Hunter, 25, from prison on Aug. 10, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder and...
cw34.com
BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
High School placed on lockdown after active shooter swatting call
A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving a possible swatting call of an active shooter on campus.
Deputies search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured mother, infant
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a mother and an infant injured Friday evening near West Palm Beach.
