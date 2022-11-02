Read full article on original website
Shining a light on the service of local veterans
In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting and enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Bo Brooks (L) to the club’s October 31 weekly noon luncheon meeting at the King Chicken Banquet Hall. Brooks, owner of Pirate Waters Outfitter, captivated the club’s attention by unleashing a barrage of homespun humor as he shared several stories concerning how his business was established.
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their November 2 meeting at the Blind. Center of NC in Washington. Vice President Pat Griffin led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the. opening...
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 9-15, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Oct. 9-15, 2022. Controlled substance offense: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), sale/manufacture of a controlled substance, sale/manufacture of marijuana, possession/concealment of drug paraphernalia/equipment, weapons offense (not further specified), “all other reportable offenses”, all traffic (offenses) except DWI at U.S. Highway 17 South and West Barr Road, Chocowinity, at 12:01 a.m.
BCCC scholarship recipients announced
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
Deed transfers: October 16-22, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from October 16-22, 2022. M&L Little LLC to Darlene W. Elmore, Lot 16 Bock 21 Crystal Beach Estates, Beaufort County. Charles Bradley Bennett to Thomas Tutkus, 1.88 acre in Chocowinity Township. Terry W. Carpenter to Jason L. Eborn, Lot 99 Bridgewater...
Health Inspections October 16-22, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 16-2, 2022. Chocowinity Elementary School, 606 Gray Rd., Chocowinity, grade A, final score 100. El Gallito, 840 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 95. No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1308 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final...
William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr.
William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr. age 67, a resident of Greenville NC died November 2, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville NC. An informal visitation and celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 7:00PM on Friday November 4, 2022 at the home of Rosie Lilley Smith, 601 Shorewood Drive, Washington NC.
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future
Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
Bath working to expand wastewater service
The Town of Bath is working to increase water and sewer capacity, because the town is presently operating “near capacity,” according to Town Manager Bubs Carson. The town is working to collect funding to use for an expansion of water and sewer services so that additional hookups can be provided and to allow for future development.
Temporary road closure in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
What to know for Election Day
Election Day is fast approaching, with voters headed to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8. Nearly 8,000 Beaufort County voters had already cast their ballots as of this newspaper’s press time Friday, with the turnout split between Democrats (2,180), Republicans (2,758) and Unaffiliated (2,140) voters. Those tallies represent One Stop...
Divorces: October 16-22, 2022
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from October 16-22, 2022. Jatanna Marie Butler and Marshall Thomas Butler Sr.
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
