ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being poisoned.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say

ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in...
ROACHDALE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Toy houses recalled for violating federal content bans

INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s busy houses are being recalled because they contain levels of lead and phthalate that exceed federal content bans. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Tangame busy houses. They were sold on Amazon from May 2022 through July 2022. The recall was initiated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

UIndy, local organization teaching financial literacy through ‘Dollars and $ense’ course

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier kids are getting the chance to learn a bit more about finances through the “Dollars and $ense” class from the University of Indianapolis. This is the 20th year the class has been put on by 100 Black Men of Indianapolis and UIndy’s student business leadership academy. Around 30 kids are enrolled in this year’s class, which uses games to help teach the kids about finances and business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy