Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs.
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being poisoned.
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say
ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in...
Gag order issued ahead of trial for man accused of killing Ofc. Seara Burton
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge in Wayne County has issued a gag order ahead of the trial for the man accused of killing Richmond police officer Seara Burton. Under the order, no one connected to the case of Phillip Lee can discuss the case publicly or make any public comments.
Teen arrested in burglary after ISP sees suspect try to escape out back window
CARTHAGE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest Wednesday after a homeowner overheard suspected burglars on his property. Troopers were called to a residence in Carthage around 5:30 p.m. The homeowner told ISP he had heard “unidentified voices.”. State police say as they were on the scene,...
Family of man fatally shot by Lawrence police waits for answers: ‘I really just want to see the body cam’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — You can still see tire tracks and bits of debris more than a week after Carlos Trotter crashed a car before being fatally shot by a Lawrence police officer. It happened in the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue and has left Carlos’s family in despair with a lot of questions.
Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release.
1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
‘I’m sorry’ court documents detail circumstances around 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Craig Chambers, 25, is facing murder charges after the 2019 deaths of Lamont Day Jr. and Gary Miller II. Now, court documents are detailing the circumstances leading up to the deaths. “Lots of times homicide investigations can be somewhat complex and we want to make sure that...
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as...
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
DOJ: Indy man sentenced to 5 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount...
VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side.
Veteran’s Voices: Indy woman answers call to serve, would sign up again even at 95
INDIANAPOLIS — Tucked away in a small corner of Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park is a little gem: Building 711, also known as the Museum of 20th Century Warfare. It houses everything from a model of the USS Indianapolis to vintage helmets, posters and banners. In 1945, when World...
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
Toy houses recalled for violating federal content bans
INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s busy houses are being recalled because they contain levels of lead and phthalate that exceed federal content bans. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Tangame busy houses. They were sold on Amazon from May 2022 through July 2022. The recall was initiated...
Turkey off the table? Shortage impacts holiday meal preps for local organizations
INDIANAPOLIS – For Thanksgiving dinner, The Mozel Sanders Foundation usually has it down to a science, but an ongoing turkey shortage is slightly changing plans. “The turkey shortage hit us in the face. We weren’t ready or prepared for that,” said COO Stephanie Sanders. With turkey in...
UIndy, local organization teaching financial literacy through ‘Dollars and $ense’ course
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier kids are getting the chance to learn a bit more about finances through the “Dollars and $ense” class from the University of Indianapolis. This is the 20th year the class has been put on by 100 Black Men of Indianapolis and UIndy’s student business leadership academy. Around 30 kids are enrolled in this year’s class, which uses games to help teach the kids about finances and business.
