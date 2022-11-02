Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
4 Detroit Lions coaching candidates to replace Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL. Liked by players and
Packers at Lions: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions have dropped five straight. The teams will meet on Sunday at Ford Field. Danger awaits.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane
Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
