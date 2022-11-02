Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
KCCI.com
Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Boy Shot
Updating a story from earlier this week, Waterloo Police have confirmed the person shot at Broadway Liquor in Waterloo is a 15 year old boy. The boy was found in the alley across from the store and was taken to Allen Hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The boy’s name was not released.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
Corydon Times-Republican
Chase, Crash, Sycamore St., Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. The chase started around noon in the downtown area and headed down Sycamore Street. In the 1900 block of Sycamore, the fleeing vehicle drove into a yard and struck a tree.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with First Degree Murder. 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
Waterloo Crumbl Cookie Announces Grand Opening Date
We finally have a date for the grand opening of Waterloo's newest sweet stop!. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
cbs2iowa.com
Single vehicle crash in Marshalltown leaves four dead
Marshalltown — Four people are dead after a crash in Marshalltown late Friday night. On November 4 around 11p.m. the vehicle was traveling south on S 6th St. near Edgeland Dr. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole. All four occupants died as a result of their...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in a shooting Tuesday that left a man injured. Just before 12:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr SW for shots fired and possible injury. Officers arrived on-scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
KCRG.com
A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday.
Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley were there too. A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as part of a national movement to help save lives. Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon. In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Annual Book Sale moves to downtown Cedar Rapids Library
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Friends of Cedar Rapids Public Library held their Annual Book Sale at the downtown Library. The community was invited to stock up on fall readings from this sale, featuring gently used books and collectibles. We are intentional in hosting our big sale in...
