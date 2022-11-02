Read full article on original website
30-year-old arrested in death investigation on Morris Avenue
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified and charged 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks with the deaths of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks. The killing took place Nov. 3 on Morris Avenue. Investigators identified Deon Banks as the suspect in connection with this investigation and had warrants issued for...
Suspect arrested in October 29 death of 23-year-old man shot, killed in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in the October death of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Faulkner died at a Macon hospital after being shot around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Willis Drive, off Shurling Drive on October 29.
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
Bicyclist who died after being hit twice on Irwinton Road identified
MACON, Ga. — Update, 4:45 p.m.:. Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man that was hit as Rupert Shane Ward. Bibb county coroner Leon Jones says several cars hit a man who was riding on Irwinton Road and Crystal Lake drive in Macon. He was pronounced dead at 7:30...
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
34-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting death on Clisby Place
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie Lee Davis was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Clisby Place. Smith was found dead in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon
UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
Judge rejects Peach County man's lawsuit over 2016 shooting
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy. In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m. He wants the county to...
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
Fort Valley starts their fight against blight in order to curb crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As a way to curb crime and improve folks' quality of life, the Fort Valley Police Department are joining the fight against blight. The Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for homes that violate city codes, like abandoned or dilapidated buildings. They also plan...
Georgia man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter pleads guilty to gun charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter has pleaded guilty to having a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday, Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, of Macon pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted...
