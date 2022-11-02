BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO