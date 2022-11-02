Oklahoma Department of Corrections welcomes 5 new contraband-detecting dogs
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has added five new contraband-detecting canines to its team.
The ODOC’s Canine Program added five new Belgian Malinois that have completed the necessary training and later were sent into Oklahoma’s 23 prison facilities.
The five new members makes 14 total K-9s in the agency. Their job is to find drugs and other contraband for the Department of Corrections and other outside agencies.
“It creates a safer environment for our officers and staff, and the inmates themselves,” Canine Program Manager Eric Enblom said. “They can’t look out for themselves so we have to look out for them.”
The new members of the ODOC’s Canine Program have already completed a successful contraband bust. A handler and his dog found 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 16 pounds of tobacco and 14 cellphones west of Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.
“Using the scent of the bad guy. The handler noticed a footprint in the dirt south of the institution,” Enblom said. “A mile back, he got to a farm building and finds the drop.”
