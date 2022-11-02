ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Department of Corrections welcomes 5 new contraband-detecting dogs

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has added five new contraband-detecting canines to its team.

The ODOC’s Canine Program added five new Belgian Malinois that have completed the necessary training and later were sent into Oklahoma’s 23 prison facilities.

ODOC canines training. Image courtesy ODOC.

The five new members makes 14 total K-9s in the agency. Their job is to find drugs and other contraband for the Department of Corrections and other outside agencies.

LOCAL NEWS: Help name the Oklahoma City Zoo lion cubs!

“It creates a safer environment for our officers and staff, and the inmates themselves,” Canine Program Manager Eric Enblom said. “They can’t look out for themselves so we have to look out for them.”

ODOC Canine Program team member. Image courtesy ODOC.

The new members of the ODOC’s Canine Program have already completed a successful contraband bust. A handler and his dog found 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 16 pounds of tobacco and 14 cellphones west of Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

Contraband. Image courtesy ODOC.
Canine member finding contraband. Image courtesy ODOC.
Contraband. Image courtesy ODOC.

“Using the scent of the bad guy. The handler noticed a footprint in the dirt south of the institution,” Enblom said. “A mile back, he got to a farm building and finds the drop.”

Handlers and animals are registered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

