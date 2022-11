Marshalltown — Marshalltown Police have named the four victims of a fatal crash Friday Night. On November 4, 2022, at 11:12pm, public safety personnel responded to the 1800 block of South 6th Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole. The vehicle was severely damaged and on fire. All four occupants died at the scene of this crash.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO