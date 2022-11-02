ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN

Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Larry Bird Museum set to open in late 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Larry Bird Museum will open sometime in late 2023, according to the committee chair for the facility. Terri Conley said the initial hope was to open the doors sometime around April of next year, which is a year after the Terre Haute Convention Center officially began business.  “We had originally […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
BRAZIL, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough

(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Betty Lou Miley

Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27. He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N. Henschen is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
BRAZIL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tax abatement could bring $42 million investment to Vigo Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saturn Petcare is requesting a 10-year tax abatement for its Vigo County location. The request took place at the Vigo County Council’s Sunshine meeting that was held at Terre Haute City Hall on Tuesday. If approved, the abatement could help Saturn Petcare bring a $42 million investment into the community […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN

