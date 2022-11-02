Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN
Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
Larry Bird Museum set to open in late 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Larry Bird Museum will open sometime in late 2023, according to the committee chair for the facility. Terri Conley said the initial hope was to open the doors sometime around April of next year, which is a year after the Terre Haute Convention Center officially began business. “We had originally […]
cbs4indy.com
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
MyWabashValley.com
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
wamwamfm.com
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
WTHI
Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27. He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N. Henschen is...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time
It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
mymixfm.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
WTHI
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
Tax abatement could bring $42 million investment to Vigo Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saturn Petcare is requesting a 10-year tax abatement for its Vigo County location. The request took place at the Vigo County Council’s Sunshine meeting that was held at Terre Haute City Hall on Tuesday. If approved, the abatement could help Saturn Petcare bring a $42 million investment into the community […]
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
mymixfm.com
Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
