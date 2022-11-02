As election day nears and political analysis firm Cook Political Report noted momentum towards Republican Senate control, Pennsylvania weighs heavy on voters’s minds. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro seems to be in as good of a position as any, with polls having him leading Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by double digits. However, once seemingly Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) for the taking, the open U.S. Senate seat is now anyone’s game.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO