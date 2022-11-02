Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Quadruple homicide suspect may avoid murder conviction through plea agreement
One of four people charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2020 may have avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to other counts against him.
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Inmate smuggled fentanyl into HC jail that led to death of 1, OD of 2
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A simple deal. One man headed to jail on a warrant for his arrest wanted some fentanyl to deal to other inmates on the inside. The other man just happened to have a gram of the drug and wanted a Nintendo Switch gaming system in return.
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
WISH-TV
Judge refuses dismiss lawsuit against 4 Kokomo police officers in man’s 2017 death
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police Department officers after the death of a man in custody in 2017. The judge rejected the four officers’ claims that they were immune to the lawsuit because they were acting within...
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
cbs4indy.com
Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after...
1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street, at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers reported finding one person suffering from […]
cbs4indy.com
Teen arrested in burglary after ISP sees suspect try to escape out back window
CARTHAGE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest Wednesday after a homeowner overheard suspected burglars on his property. Troopers were called to a residence in Carthage around 5:30 p.m. The homeowner told ISP he had heard “unidentified voices.”. State police say as they were on the scene,...
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead. The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.
Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.
Police: 2 arrested after Henry County pursuit, standoff
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and brief standoff in Henry County late Tuesday, police said. Around 10 p.m., a Henry County deputy witnessed a car commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of North 31st and Broad streets in New Castle, police said. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the white Chevrolet S-10 fled eastbound on State Road 38.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
Walking for safety: New community initiative takes aim at crime in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Walking around Anderson Friday night, reflective vests brightened up the dark roads. They were worn by community volunteers to show those in town they're here to make Anderson a safer space. "We are doing a public safety walk, we are attempting to drum up public support...
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
VIDEO: Indianapolis man in intensive care after shooting at Anderson gas station; suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Anderson convenience store. An Anderson Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Conoco gas station at 1002 Nichol Avenue around 5:45 p.m.. They found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Mold forces Hancock County Prosecutor out of office
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office staff will be scattered as the discovery of mold forced them out of their normal workspace. Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said Wednesday that the displacement comes after ongoing concerns over the years. The original portion of the building is almost 130 years old.
Comments / 3