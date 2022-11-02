Read full article on original website
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Saints Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas would play again at some point this season. Fast forward to this Thursday, and he sang a completely different tune. Allen announced that Thomas is heading to injured reserve because of a toe injury. At this time, the Saints do...
Cowboys Writer: Eagles Are Living On "Borrowed Time"
With their win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 on the season for the first time in franchise history. But for one Dallas Cowboys writer, the Eagles' unbeaten start appears to be a mirage. Taking to Twitter on Friday, longtime Cowboys beat writer...
Justin Verlander Made Unfortunate MLB History Tonight
Justin Verlander set a not-so-good World Series record on Thursday night. Verlander, who is the starter for the Houston Astros in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowed his 10th all-time World Series home run in the first inning. His 10 homers given up is now an all-time World Series record.
Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews
There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
