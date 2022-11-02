ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Georgia Fans Furious With Controversial Non-Safety Call

In the first quarter of action between Georgia and Tennessee, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was brought down in his own end zone. Although it should've been a safety, the Volunteers received a favorable call. The officials said that Hooker fumbled the ball and his teammate recovered it while advancing to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals His Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

Georgia and Tennessee will square off this Saturday in a game that could have massive College Football Playoff implications. Moments ago, the legendary Dick Vitale released his prediction for this SEC matchup. Vitale believes Georgia will defeat Tennessee. He expects the crowd at Sanford Stadium to play a factor. "Look...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: College GameDay's Musical Guest Went Viral

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a massive showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country. No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 1 Tennessee in what promises to be the best game of the weekend. Before the action kicks off, though, College GameDay took center stage.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday

It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lineups.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)

It looked like Alabama vs. Tennessee would be the game of the year, but that label better fits this weekend’s high-profile SEC matchup. Georgia (No. 1 in the AP Poll) hosts Tennessee (No. 1 in the CFP Rankings) in a game that will almost certainly determine who will represent the SEC East in the conference championship and have the inside track to a playoff berth.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

