Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)
One fan took out all the stops for the big SEC game on Saturday.
Georgia Fans Furious With Controversial Non-Safety Call
In the first quarter of action between Georgia and Tennessee, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was brought down in his own end zone. Although it should've been a safety, the Volunteers received a favorable call. The officials said that Hooker fumbled the ball and his teammate recovered it while advancing to...
Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end ...
Dick Vitale Reveals His Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
Georgia and Tennessee will square off this Saturday in a game that could have massive College Football Playoff implications. Moments ago, the legendary Dick Vitale released his prediction for this SEC matchup. Vitale believes Georgia will defeat Tennessee. He expects the crowd at Sanford Stadium to play a factor. "Look...
Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game
At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
One major concern Tennessee Vols fans should have for the final weeks of the season
When the 2022 season started, most Tennessee Vols fans were just hoping for a 10-win season. After beating Florida, LSU, and Alabama in consecutive games, the goal for the season changed. Suddenly it went from winning 10 games to winning a national championship. The Vols have a chance to win...
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Look: College GameDay's Musical Guest Went Viral
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a massive showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country. No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 1 Tennessee in what promises to be the best game of the weekend. Before the action kicks off, though, College GameDay took center stage.
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
Georgia unveils jersey patch honoring late Bulldog legend Vince Dooley
It’s a battle to determine the SEC East and a possible CFP berth as No. 3 Georgia takes on No. 1 Tennessee this Saturday, and Georgia players will be carrying a bit of history with them. In tribute to Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley who passed away last month,...
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Former Tennessee Quarterback Calls Georgia's Homefield Advantage "Overrated"
Tennessee and Georgia will meet this Saturday in a battle of undefeated SEC heavyweights. On the surface, it seems like the Vols, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and tied for 2nd in the AP poll, have a tough task ahead of them playing at Sanford Stadium.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)
It looked like Alabama vs. Tennessee would be the game of the year, but that label better fits this weekend’s high-profile SEC matchup. Georgia (No. 1 in the AP Poll) hosts Tennessee (No. 1 in the CFP Rankings) in a game that will almost certainly determine who will represent the SEC East in the conference championship and have the inside track to a playoff berth.
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
