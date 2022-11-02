Read full article on original website
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
advnture.com
Watch paraglider rescue Florida woman stranded in alligator-infested canal
The accidental hero spotted someone on the roof of a car that was almost completely submerged, and dropped down to help. A paramotorist became an accidental hero when he helped rescue a woman who had become stuck on the roof of a car nearly submerged in an alligator-infested Florida canal.
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports
Neither firefighter entered the home to assess the woman before asking a doctor to pronounce her dead, per the reports A pair of Denver firefighters are reportedly facing disciplinary action after asking a doctor to declare a woman dead when she was still alive. Lieutenant Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were reportedly suspended without pay for their respective roles in the June 24 incident, reported The Denver Post, NBC affiliate KUSA and FOX affiliate KDVR. "The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Baby Cow and Owner Still Missing After Sleeping in Container With Alligator
"The alligator had free roam to move down to where the owner was sleeping," officer Darren Moss Jr. told Newsweek.
A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.
Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes wandered out of his Florida home on Oct. 5, wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal. He had the severest form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was nonverbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah
A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
AOL Corp
80-year-old California woman mauled to death by dogs while out for a walk, officials say
An 80-year-old California woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk Friday morning, officials said. Soon Han was out for a walk in San Bernardino County when two Dogo Argentino breed dogs from a nearby home attacked her, according to a statement from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.
iheart.com
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
An Indonesian grandmother who went missing in the Jambi province on Friday was found two days later after being eaten alive by a 22-foot python.
