Greenville, SC

Plane lands in field near Greenville and prompts FAA investigation

By Kathryn Casteel, Greenville News
 3 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane landed in a field in Greenville County near Hartness Drive.

"A single-engine Cessna 172 landed in a field behind the Hartness Industrial Complex in Greenville, S.C., around 12:50 p.m. local time today," the FAA said in the written statement.

Two people were on board, according to the FAA.

The Boiling Springs Fire District responded to the crash around 1 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sizemore. Sizemore confirmed emergency medical services were at the scene but could not provide details on the condition of anyone there.

According to Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board, the flight was an instructional flight. The pilot declared an emergency and was heading to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport but was unable to reach the airport, Knudson said.

Knudson said no serious injuries occurred from the landing.

A logo on the tail of the plane indicated it was connected to CHS Flight School. CHS Flight School in North Charleston advertises flight training.

The NTSB will assess whether the damage to the plane was substantial before classifying the event as an accident, Knudson said.

According to the FFA's statement, once investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, it will be released on its website.

Check back for more on this developing story.

