Could Donovan Mitchell end up the greatest shooting guard in Cavs history? Browns’ post-bye aspirations: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - How you start the game can be just as important as how you finish it. The Cincinnati Bengals have had to learn that the hard way through eight games this season. When their opponents have scored first this year, the Bengals are 1-4, with the lone exception being the 30-26 comeback win at New Orleans in Week 6. Conversely, Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores first.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO