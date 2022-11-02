Could Donovan Mitchell end up the greatest shooting guard in Cavs history? Browns’ post-bye aspirations: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

Read full article on original website
How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
Bengals must find an early rhythm vs. Panthers to get a win before the bye: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - How you start the game can be just as important as how you finish it. The Cincinnati Bengals have had to learn that the hard way through eight games this season. When their opponents have scored first this year, the Bengals are 1-4, with the lone exception being the 30-26 comeback win at New Orleans in Week 6. Conversely, Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores first.
Tee Higgins should give Bengals a deep target vs. Panthers: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense is in a moment of self reflection without Ja’Marr Chase in the mix. Against a struggling Panthers team, it’s not hard to see how a loss could doom the Bengals’ season. But in any case, don’t expect the Bengals’ offense to struggle like it did against the Browns last Monday.
Bengals vs. Panthers: Game predictions for the Week 9 matchup
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are looking for a win to get them above .500 headed into the bye week against the lowly Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. How will it play out?. Here are the picks from our Bengals writers:. Andrew Gillis: Bengals 23, Panthers 20. This...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for LSU-Alabama, World Series, NFL Week 9
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a head start on NFL Week 9 matchups, bet LSU vs. Alabama, NBA, or World Series Game 6 with our Caesars Sportsbook...
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Ranking the Browns’ remaining opponents: Which games are the toughest?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have nine games left after the bye and, even at 3-5, are still alive. They need help, of course, but with three division games left and Deshaun Watson’s return looming, the Browns can make things interesting over the season’s final six games. Here’s...
Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love help Cleveland Cavaliers power past Detroit Pistons, 112-88
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of two teams with three All-Stars -- and two of them were on the bench in sweatsuits Friday night. No problem. That’s the value of having three. Despite being shorthanded and undermanned, the Cavaliers powered past the Pistons, 112-88. It’s Cleveland’s seventh...
Watch Kevin Love drain a triple, dish out assists for Cavaliers in Detroit (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love scored eight points and dished out eight assists in 13 minutes off the bench for Cleveland on Friday as the Cavaliers took an 18-point lead in the first half against Detroit. Love shot 2 for 5 from beyond the three-point arc and tied for...
Watch Isaac Okoro thunder home a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Inserted into the starting lineup Friday with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell sidelined by injury, Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro took advantage of the opportunity by thundering to the hoop for a two-handed slam dunk against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena. The dunk tied the...
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will go for their seventh straight win on Friday night against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. The bad news for the Cavaliers is that their injury report has suddenly become very lengthy as they prepare to start their longest road trip of the season. All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
