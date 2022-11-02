ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Could Donovan Mitchell end up the greatest shooting guard in Cavs history? Browns’ post-bye aspirations: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

By Terry Pluto, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals must find an early rhythm vs. Panthers to get a win before the bye: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - How you start the game can be just as important as how you finish it. The Cincinnati Bengals have had to learn that the hard way through eight games this season. When their opponents have scored first this year, the Bengals are 1-4, with the lone exception being the 30-26 comeback win at New Orleans in Week 6. Conversely, Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores first.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will go for their seventh straight win on Friday night against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. The bad news for the Cavaliers is that their injury report has suddenly become very lengthy as they prepare to start their longest road trip of the season. All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy