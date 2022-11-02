Cara Delevingne Gleams in Glittering Cutout Bra & Diamonds at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show is officially back next week. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Cara Delevingne modeled in the splashy show, wearing a silvery bra. Her style featured glittering dark silver fabric, crafted into sculpted cups with higher curved thin straps that created a cutout effect.

Adding to the piece’s glamour was an array of diamond jewelry, including post earrings, a cocktail ring and dangling floral brooch pinned in its center. Delevingne’s ensemble was complete with dramatic beauty statements, including bleached eyebrows and elaborately braided hair that formed a headpiece-like silhouette.

Cara Delevingne models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

When it came to footwear, Delevingne’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of tonal pumps or heeled sandals that complemented her outfit, similarly to models including Bella Poarch and Marsai Martin.

Bella Poarch and Marsai Martin model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

