Bella Poarch Gets Daring in Cutout Leggings & Glossy Mules at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show is officially back next week. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Within the show, TikTok influencer Bella Poarch was part of the occasion’s starry lineup of models.

Posing alongside “Blackish” star Marsai Martin, Poarch wore a pair of slim-fitting black leggings with attached briefs and central cutouts, overlaid with black mesh tights. The sporty bottoms were paired with a matching black bralette, featuring a high neckline and mesh cover. The influencer’s attire was complete with a black mesh robe trimmed in silk, as well as sparkling stud earrings.

Bella Poarch and Marsai Martin model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

When it came to footwear, Poarch’s ensemble was finished with a set of glossy black mules. Her open-backed style featured curved toe straps, cast on smooth patent leather. Stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height, finished the set. The style provided a versatile yet slick base for her ensemble, creating a head-to-toe monochrome moment.

A closer look at Poarch’s mules. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.

Footwear News

Footwear News

