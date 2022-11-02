ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Election judge removed by El Paso Co. Republican Chairwoman still unclear as to why

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7bqL_0iwICfQE00
krdo newschannel 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LC0T_0iwICfQE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After multiple El Paso County election judges were removed by their own party’s chairwoman, one of the judges tells 13 Investigates she is still unsure as to why she was removed and calls it "an attack on her integrity."

Candi Boyer along with two other Republican election judges were removed from their positions in September by the El Paso County GOP Chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins.

“I have highlighted those I believe no longer represent the El Paso County Republican Party and my Administration,” Tonkins said in an email to the El Paso County Elections Director obtained by 13 Investigates . “I do not want them to serve in any capacity for Election Judge/Poll Watcher in the November 8, 2022, General Election.”

State law permits a county chair to remove an appointed judge preemptively if they feel the appointee does not fairly represent the party.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said he was obligated by state law to follow the request from Tonkins. However, he called the move “mean-spirited and punitive.”

Boyer says Tonkins told her she was removed for a separate reason. The same reason Tonkins provided 13 Investigates .

“(Tonkins said via email) I appreciate everything you've done, but I'm trying to get new people involved. And so we don't need you for this selection,” Boyer said. “That was a total opposite of what she told the clerk and recorder.”

"I have plenty of positions open. There's room for everyone that wants to participate in elections," Broerman told 13 Investigates . "There is never a shortage. So there was no need to remove somebody."

Boyer says she asked Tonkins for clarification on the discrepancy via email.  All Boyer got back was a photo of herself working with a group called Peak Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZQws_0iwICfQE00
Photo of Candi Boyer (far right) with the group Peak Republicans

“There's no basis. There's no basis for (the removal) other than she's upset because (Peak Republicans) have been doing things to promote the candidates. They are not her favored candidates, and so that’s why she is angry,” Boyer said.

"Mrs. Boyer is sorely mistaken," Tonkins told 13 Investigates in a statement. "While I refuse to even entertain her assertion, I have no personal issue with her.  As I have stated, it is important to get more people engaged and no one should be doing this type of job for decades at the cost of others not getting an opportunity, as has happened numerous times."

Boyer says she first started getting involved with the Republican Party as an election judge in 2017, and says her political views have never altered.

The El Paso County Clerk’s Office confirmed with 13 Investigates that all three election judges removed from their positions by Tonkins were hired on to serve in administrative support positions within the county’s elections division. The positions are temporary.

"For the Clerk and Recorder to put people back in place I had asked to be removed is indicative of the nepotism/friendship hires that permeates too many of our government entities in El Paso County," Tonkins told 13 Investigates .  "Because of this political behavior, many people have left the Republican Party.  Our administration has been able to get many who have left to come back so they can make a difference working with the party.  It is disturbing that the Clerk and Recorder office has made such an underhanded move toward members of the El Paso County Central Committee."

Tonkins told 13 Investigates she still has concerns about how votes are counted in El Paso County.

"I have been very clear that 94% of the people we polled in El Paso County believe there are issues with the way votes are counted in El Paso County," Tonkins told 13 Investigates .

“She has never, to my knowledge, come in to see how an election is run,” Boyer said. “She has never set foot in there to do that, and I find it real disingenuous for someone to criticize a system that they've never actually come in and observed.”

13 Investigates reached out to Tonkins for comment to Boyer’s remarks, and are awaiting a response.

The post Election judge removed by El Paso Co. Republican Chairwoman still unclear as to why appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Some county clerks say they're getting death threats from election deniers

Some county clerks in Colorado have installed bulletproof glass after receiving death threats from election deniers. One clerk is even wearing a bulletproof vest.Two of the clerks who have fielded the most attacks this election are in the most Republican parts of the state -- Weld and El Paso counties.They say people they once thought of as allies are now among their antagonists."For last 2 years been it's been nonstop - innuendo, threats at all levels," said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman, who is one of the last people you would expect Republicans to turn on.A former county chair...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn’t cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Experts say even unsuccessful breaches could become major problems in the days leading up to and on Tuesday’s midterm election, causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns. Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo was arrested on Thursday by members of the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the department said in a statement.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Historic House Race in Southeast Colorado Springs

Election day is fast approaching and one Colorado Springs House race marks a historic moment for Colorado. The bid for House District 17(HD17) represents the only election across the state where two Black women are running against one another for a seat in the House of Representatives. The winner will be the first Black woman to hold this seat.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County residents call for hand count of ballots 1 week ahead of election

More than 20 El Paso County residents on Tuesday publicly called for hand counts of local ballots just one week ahead of Colorado's Nov. 8 general election. During the regular county commissioners meeting, residents repeated disputed claims that mail-in balloting is fraudulent and said they did not trust the county's election process. Many called for major reforms, including a return to one-day voting with valid identification and a return to hand-counting ballots.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KVIA

County Attorney to proceed to remove District Attorney from office

UPDATE: According to a court filing obtained by ABC-7, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal plans to advance the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. This comes after El Paso attorney Omar Carmona filed a petition to remove Rosales from office back in August. Response from...
EL PASO, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

2022 Colorado General Election ballots lagging compared to this time in 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With six days out from the 2022 Midterm Election, new data shows ballots this year are lagging behind the amount collected by this time in 2018. Six days out from the 2018 election, 951,431 ballots were returned. This year, ballots are about 90,000 less, sitting at 862,637. There are many The post 2022 Colorado General Election ballots lagging compared to this time in 2018 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Natasha Lovato

Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D49 Board member quotes Hitler in social media post about student’s education

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elected board member for an El Paso County school district is under fire after quoting Adolf Hitler on her private social media page. Now, that district is responding to the outcry over what she said. District 49 School Board Member Ivy Liu is being condemned by the Board President The post D49 Board member quotes Hitler in social media post about student’s education appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs senator is changing his stance on a state law he originally pushed for that changed the way the judicial system could go after certain crimes. Republican Senator Bob Gardner told 13 Investigates he believes the now-enforced Misdemeanor Reform Act led to a growing car theft problem. On The post Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person killed in stabbing at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that a man was killed in a stabbing at Dorchester Park along Fountain Creek Thursday night. CSPD officers were called to an incident at Dorchester Park around 7:20 p.m. The park is located near S. Tejon and E. Las Vegas Streets. When they The post One person killed in stabbing at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy