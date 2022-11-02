ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Roku Shares Fall Sharply Again On Q3 Losses, Ongoing Sluggishness In Ad Revenue

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KlHu_0iwICR0w00

Roku saw its user base growth rate rebound and total revenue soar well ahead of Wall Street expectations in the third quarter, but investors nevertheless are hammering the stock due to other, less auspicious trends.

Shares slipped as much as 20%, falling below $45, after the company reported its third-quarter results. The loss per share reached 88 cents, compared with a profit of 48 cents in the year-ago period, and revenue climbed 12% gain to $761 million. The revenue and EPS figures came in well ahead of analysts’ consensus estimates. The number of active accounts also hit 65.4 million, up 2.3 million from the prior quarter, its healthiest growth rate in nearly a year.

The overall perspective from the major streaming provider was mixed for the near term, reflecting the broader anxiety among all digital ad sellers who have suddenly been hit with a pullback by buyers. YouTube last week reported the first year-to-year decline in ad revenue in its history, and the numbers have been soft across the rest of the tech sector.

Roku predicted a decline in platform and player revenue in the holiday-season fourth quarter. “As we enter the holiday season, we expect the macro environment to further pressure consumer discretionary spend and degrade advertising budgets, especially in the TV scatter market,” the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders. “We expect these conditions to be temporary, but it is difficult to predict when they will stabilize or rebound.”

Advertising spending in general “continues to grow more slowly than our beginning-of-year forecast due to current weakness in the overall TV ad market and the ad scatter market in particular,” the shareholder letter said. “However, the long-term opportunity in TV streaming remains intact, and we continue to innovate and execute. We believe the strong growth in the scale and engagement of our platform, combined with the continued consumer shift to TV streaming, positions us well for when the ad market improves.”

Roku stock, a pandemic darling on Wall Street that touched $486 just last year, is now worth about 10% of that and has lost more than two-thirds of its value since the start of 2022.

MORE to come ….

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

National CineMedia Risks Nasdaq Delisting As Stock Malingers Below $1

Publicly-traded in-theater advertising network National CineMedia may be delisted from the Nasdaq stock market if its share price doesn’t perk up. An SEC filing said the company has received written notice from Nasdaq that it’s not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price required for listing and has 180 days or risks being booted off the exchange. The stock must meet or exceed $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days by April 26, 2023 in order to stay. After that, it may be eligible for another 180-day compliance period. The company can also appeal a delisting determination to...
Deadline

AMC Networks Joins Other Media Companies Feeling Advertising Pain In Q3

AMC Networks followed the discouraging pattern of media and tech companies reporting advertising downturns in the third quarter. The parent company of cable networks like AMC and IFC and streaming services like Acorn TV and Shudder posted earnings per share of $1.94, down 24% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue slumped 16% to $682 million due to the advertising slide, lower affiliate revenue and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. The revenue line was below Wall Street analyst’s consensus forecasts, but the profit figure came in ahead of expectations. Advertising fell 10% year-over-year to $180 million due to lower linear ratings, softer scatter and direct...
Deadline

Lionsgate Takes Big Write-Down For Starz Noting “Economic, Industry Headwinds” But Beats Quarterly Forecasts

Lionsgate total global subscribers rose to 37.8 million for the fiscal second quarter ended in September, driven by international and domestic streaming, where subs were up 52% year-on-year to 27.3 million. Rebranded Lionsgate+ subscribers grew 97% to 14.8 million. The company reported a few one-time charges, including a $1.48 billion non-cash hit related to goodwill from its $4.4 billion acquisition of Starz in 2016 that reflects changes to future free cash flow projections and underlying valuations of streaming assets faced with tough competition and a slowing economy. It also posted $219 million in restructuring charges from exiting seven Lionsgate+ (formerly called Starzplay International)...
CNBC

DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34.  TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. today with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Related Story Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions Related Story Laney Chantal Dies: 'Face Off' Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33 Related Story Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose 'Julie & Julia' Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49 Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Tiffany Cross Says She’s “Disheartened” By MSNBC Show Cancellation; Joy Reid Expresses Support For “My Sister” – Update

UPDATE: Tiffany Cross released a statement on Friday evening, saying that she was “disheartened” to learn of the cancelation of The Cross Connection “at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections.” “From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.” She added, “Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash....
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Deadline

Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double

By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Deadline

Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33

Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
MILFORD, MI
Deadline

Roku Welcomes Netflix To Ad-Streaming Market, Says Originals Chief David Eilenberg: “We’re Fundamentally Different Products”

Roku has welcomed Netflix into the ad streaming market. As SVoD service Netflix this week launches a low-cost, ad-supported tier in 12 territories, Roku Head of Originals David Eilenberg said his platform doesn’t see a direct threat and instead is focused on the benefits of long-term market changes. “We believe the that the catalytic effect of [Netflix’s entrance] will have on the holistic shift from linear to streaming on ad spend outweighs short-term competition,” he said. He also argued that the Roku box is a “fundamentally different” product to Netflix and other low-cost streamers “as ours is truly free and they ultimately require...
Deadline

Rockmond Dunbar Loses ‘Disparate Impact’ Claim In Lawsuit Against Disney For Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandate That Led To ‘9-1-1’ Exit – Update

UPDATE: Disney and 20th Television no longer face a disparate impact claim in a lawsuit brought by actor Rockmond Dunbar.  A federal judge ruled that Dunbar’s dismissal from the drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can’t claim disparate impact because no other members of his Universal Wisdom church have been affected by the reason for his job loss. He had claimed a religious exemption, saying the firms discriminated against church members.  Disney and 20th still face 10 other claims that include racial and religious discrimination, breach of contract, and retaliation. “He still cannot identify any other Universal Wisdom followers who have...
Deadline

Shepard Smith To Depart CNBC As Primetime Newscast Is Canceled

Shepard Smith will depart CNBC as his newscast will have its final episode later this month, ending a two-year effort to establish a presence for the high-profile anchor in the network’s nighttime hours. CNBC president KC Sullivan wrote in a memo Thursday that The News with Shepard Smith will have its final episode later this month. Plans are for a new business program in that time slot at the start of 2023. Related Story Jake Tapper To Return To Daytime Show After Midterm Stint In Primetime Related Story Media Outlets Pranked By Bogus Twitter Employee Laments Outside Its Headquarters Related Story Mark Hoffman To Step Down...
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Ex-Twitter Exec Shares His Two Biggest Concerns For Company After Elon Musk Halves Workforce

Following a black Friday for many now ex-Twitter employees, a former exec at the platform has shared his two big concerns for Twitter and its remaining staff.  Sunil Singhvi – former director of media partnerships at Twitter, where bss Elon Musk’s first big move was to shell half the global workforce, meaning at least 3,000 staff lost their jobs – told the BBC of the challenge of having the high profile leader using the platform himself to share his his thoughts and ideas.  He told Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning: “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that...
Deadline

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5. As news of his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to remember the singer. Among the stars that shared thoughts on Carter included Diane Warren, Christy Carlson Romano, Loni Love and Spencer Pratt. See their messages below. Hilary Duff: “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Diane...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy