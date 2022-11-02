ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karine Jean-Pierre smiles when asked if Biden and his staff will pay $8 a month for Twitter verification under Elon Musk - and jokes issue 'hasn't reached the President's desk'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a jovial response when asked if President Joe Biden's administration would pay Twitter $8 a month to have its accounts verified.

'I don't believe it's an issue that made it to the President's desk yet,' she said with a smile at her daily press briefing as journalists laughed.

'We're focused on many things,' she noted, 'but clearly we will let you know if anything changes and certainly give you all an update.'

Elon Musk, in his acquisition of Twitter, is planning to change its verification process, which gives accounts a blue tick mark.

Musk announced Monday that users would have to pay for its verified checkmark at a cost of $8-a-month.

The administration has several Twitter accounts with the verification mark, including the @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VPOTUS, and many staff ones, including Jean-Pierre's @PressSec

Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week on October 28. Almost immediately, the tech billionaire fired several of the social media company's top-level staff and dissolved its board.

He is starting to implement several changes to the social media company.

Musk explained his plan for Twitter's verified system on the social media platform itself.

'Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit,' Musk wrote on Monday. 'Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.'

A blue tick badge allows other Twitter users to verify that other users are who they say they are.

President Joe Biden and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have had an antagonistic relationship
As for Biden and Musk, the two men have had an antagonistic relationship.

Musk has complained Biden, in his push for electric vehicles to cut down on depedence on gas, has not promoted Tesla as much as some of its rivals in that space.

Biden and his administration have been criticial that Musk's company doesn't use union workers.

In June, the president took a personal shot at Musk after the celebrity CEO criticized his handling of the economy.

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon,' Biden quipped of the SpaceX founder.

Comments / 142

NYfaninAZ
2d ago

This poor woman is living in hell because she took a job she is not qualified for and only offered the job because of Biden's edict to promote people based on there skin color and sexual preferences.

Reply(11)
75
Novartis
3d ago

Joe said when he passes on he is taking all his cash with him, Hunter said screw that, I'll write a check and stick it in the casket

Reply(6)
45
Mark Connel
2d ago

When your neighbor loses their job, its a recession..When you lose your job, it's a depression and when Biden gets fired, it's a recovery.

Reply
33
Related
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden thinks John Fetterman is an 'impressive, incredibly bright and talented person' but wouldn't say if the president watched Democrat's painful debate against Republican Dr. Oz

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurled compliments at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman from the podium Wednesday, after his painful performance in Tuesday night's debate against Republican Dr. Oz. 'The president has found him to be impressive, incredibly bright and talented person, who's just as capable, as always,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

