‘We want action’: Staten Island Pride Center asks mayor to stand with them on day of St. Patrick’s Parade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On a recent visit to the Pride Center of Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams was invited to attend the 2023 annual Rainbow Run, an event held each year on the morning of Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Parade due to LGBTQ+ groups exclusion from the annual celebration of Irish heritage.
Individuals sought in Tottenville High School shooting fled in stolen car; car thefts up: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. NYPD: INDIVIDUALS SOUGHT IN TOTTENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING FLED IN STOLEN CAR. According to the NYPD, the six individuals sought for questioning in connection with the...
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
NYC Marathon 2022: Staten Island woman running to raise awareness about drug addiction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Megan Grunlund Wohltjen of Rosebank describes training for her third TCF New York City Marathon as a “bittersweet journey” that will peak with a run on Sunday in honor of her brother, Samuel Grunlund, who died at age 27 of a drug overdose.
Here’s what’s on tap for Staten Island’s Community Boards this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Building and retail permit applications are on the agenda as Staten Island Community Board meetings take place this week. Community Board 3 will discuss two building permit requests during a virtual Land Use Committee meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
Stolen painting returned to historical Staten Island museum after 50 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A previously stolen portrait has been returned to Historic Richmond Town after 50 years. The painting, a portrait of notable Staten Islander and original daughter of the American Revolution Ann Totten, had been stolen five decades ago. The portrait is poised to be on display in April 2023 at the property’s Historical Museum.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan next month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A musical based on the “forgotten borough” of Staten Island is poised to be showcased during a limited run in Manhattan next month. “Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-Broadway for five shows at the beginning of December. The show tells...
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Get comfy with a new family member. Adoptable pets are here to enrich your life! Nov. 5-6
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Can You Drive To Staten Island?
Staten Island, a borough of New York City, is famous for its small-town ambience, which makes for a rare escape in a city as busy as the Big Apple. It's also home to many green spaces, so much so that it's known as the Borough of Parks. It's possible to...
‘A woman of vision’: Dorothy Day commemorated at commissioning of new Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s foremost religious icons had her name etched into New York City history on Friday, as dozens gathered in St. George for the commissioning of the Dorothy Day, the new Staten Island Ferry vessel named after the renowned Staten Island journalist and social activist.
‘A cancer that is spreading’: Faith leaders tackling antisemitism during troubling time for Staten Island, nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s Jewish community will not cower in the face of rising antisemitism, say faith leaders who call on Staten Islanders to stand together against hate in all forms, and “make this world brighter.”. “When will this hate end, I can’t tell you because...
