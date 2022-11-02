STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.

