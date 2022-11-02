ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Individuals sought in Tottenville High School shooting fled in stolen car; car thefts up: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. NYPD: INDIVIDUALS SOUGHT IN TOTTENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING FLED IN STOLEN CAR. According to the NYPD, the six individuals sought for questioning in connection with the...
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Get comfy with a new family member. Adoptable pets are here to enrich your life! Nov. 5-6

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Can You Drive To Staten Island?

Staten Island, a borough of New York City, is famous for its small-town ambience, which makes for a rare escape in a city as busy as the Big Apple. It's also home to many green spaces, so much so that it's known as the Borough of Parks. It's possible to...
