Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO