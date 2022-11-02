Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did The 77-year-old Alzheimer’s Man Kill His 70-year-Old Wifejustpene50New York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
How has Hudson County invested in resiliency 10 years since Hurricane Sandy?
Ten years after Hurricane Sandy devastated communities across New Jersey, officials from the state to the county level remembered the aftermath of the storm and touted steps taken to prevent another such disaster. Last year, nine years after Sandy, the Hudson Reporter and Bayonne Community News surveyed officials from practically...
Bayonne school board makes science fair optional and extra credit
Bayonne has made its science fair optional, offering extra credit for students who want to do it. The board approved a resolution amending the current community school science project, which previously required a science project be completed for the science fair and counted as two test grades. The move at...
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
roi-nj.com
Kratchman Architect’s visionary master plan guiding renovations at Troy Towers in Union City
Construction has begun on the extensive renovations of the façade and pool deck at Troy Towers, a 22-story residential co-op building at 380 Mountain Road in Union City, according to a Wednesday announcement. The work marks the start of the initial phase of a visionary master plan, created by...
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
jerseydigs.com
Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees
The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
I endorse Pavel Sokolov for school board
WHY I’M VOTING FOR PAVEL FOR HOBOKEN SCHOOL BOARD. I believe Pavel Sokolov is an outstanding model for our kids and an outstanding candidate for our school board. Here’s a guy who was brought to the US as a young child, not knowing a word of English. But he was lucky that his parents had the good sense to move to a NJ town where they had excellent public schools.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
Bayonne opens ‘crown jewel’ of Phase II improvements to Collins Park
The Phase II improvements to Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park was officially opened on Tuesday, November 1. Officials, residents, and even members of the Collins family were present for the ceremony at First Street and Avenue C. The ceremony is the second recent opening of a city park following renovations, including Dr. David Morris Park.
A Different Take on the BoE Vote
“Self-defense is not just a set of techniques; it’s a state of mind, and it begins with the belief that you are worth defending.” R. Gracie. For a long time, many of Hoboken’s residents have barely been hanging on to their homes; others struggle to pay escalating rents. The ever-increasing push towards higher property values puts a direct target on our backs. Earlier this year, the BoE put forward a surprise referendum asking residents to vote up or down on a 241M educational/recreational BoE complex completely funded by the taxpayers, which includes property owners and renters alike. We voted it down.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month
You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.
jerseydigs.com
Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark
A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
Newark PD credits community with helping save officers
A stronger bond between police and the community saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Newark Tuesday and led to the arrest of 30-year old Kendall Howard, according to the Newark Police Department. Someone tipped them off about the whereabouts of Howard. Officials and advocates have praised the actions of civilians who helped the injured officers, calling it a testament to antiviolence organizations like the Newark Community Street Team.
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
