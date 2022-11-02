ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

The CW’s Future Lies in 14 Blank Post-Its on Brad Schwartz’s Wall

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM9rH_0iwIB44v00

New CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz has one job: Make The CW profitable for the first time ever — and do it by 2025, as new parent company Nexstar promised Wall Street.

On Wednesday, the day his post was announced, Schwartz told IndieWire that he “hopes to beat” the deadline.

“It’s definitely not going to be easy,” said Schwartz, whose official start date is November 7. Already, he said, there are some pieces in place, including “a lot” of revenue from ad sales and digital. “We’re not starting from absolute scratch.”

Schwartz has made a career out of turnarounds, launches, and rebrands. There’s been seven to date, the most notable being the time he rebranded the TV Guide Network as Pop TV, which brought us “Schitt’s Creek” and “One Day at a Time.” We began our telephone conversation by asking Schwartz if The CW needs a new name.

“What I’ve learned is you have to know what your house is before you know what color to paint it,” he said. “I think we have a lot of work to do to try and figure out: Who do we want to be? Who are the audiences we’re going to connect with? What type of content are we going to make to make those connections? We can figure out the paint color later. I think that’s Step 2.”

We’re thinking a new coat is in order; also, we can help with Step 1. Like the other four broadcast networks (CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC), you want to be a channel that makes money for your parent company. That became Nextstar when it bought a majority stake in The CW from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global this summer. Last month, Nextstar removed the network’s longtime chief Mark Pedowitz; this week it laid off 30-40 other staffers and installed Schwartz, who had been consulting for Pedowitz, in the top content job.

In the past, The CW aired YA-type programming in an effort to make their studios rich. Now it must grow up, and part of that will mean appealing to older viewers. Schwartz said he does not yet know who the new CW viewer will be — only that he needs many, many more of them.

“You have to figure out where the holes in the market are,” Schwartz said. “You can’t just do the same thing that everybody else is doing. You have to be a little contrarian, a little audacious, a little different. We just have to get bigger and broader and do things efficiently.”

That mandate is not limited to the free, over-the-air broadcast network. Several existing CW shows perform very well on streaming, particularly Netflix. “All American,” “Dynasty,” and “In the Dark” have enjoyed significant second acts at the streaming giant.

During his time as a consultant for The CW, Schwartz dug into its streaming and AVOD (ad-supported video on-demand) strategy. The CW was early on digital, but never struck it rich from its own off-the-air platforms. Schwartz sees an opportunity for the new CW, with its new parent, to expand its free-streaming offerings into the competitive space dominated by Paramount’s Pluto TV, Fox’s Tubi, and Roku’s The Roku Channel.

“Two of the great advantages Nexstar has is free and local,” Schwartz said. Add in what The CW has — a library — and Schwartz believes they “can compete” in the space.

Brad Schwartz told us he has 14 Post-it notes on his office wall, one for each hour of primetime to fill each week. They’re currently blank. That doesn’t mean Schwartz’s CW is completely without programming; he told IndieWire that he expects some CW shows to return.

In May, The CW canceled 10 shows: “Naomi,” “4400,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “Legacies.” Four current series — including its longest-running hit “The Flash,” “Stargirl,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Riverdale” — will conclude their runs during the 2022-23 broadcast season.

That leaves “Superman & Lois,” “Gotham Knights,” “All American,” “Walker,” “Kung Fu,” “Walker: Independence,” and “The Winchesters,” and unscripted series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” and the revival of improv-comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“We’re going to have to analyze every single one of them on its merits,” Schwartz said. “Not on what its international revenue is, or its streaming revenue is that other people make.” Schwartz, Miller, and NXST shareholders want to see that revenue hit their income statement via advertising and licensing.

“Look, if there’s a show that’s killing it and it’s profitable, why wouldn’t we keep doing it?” Schwartz said. In other words, it’s not all about budget cuts — Schwartz has no desire to “do cheap stuff for cheap sake.”

Nexstar, with a market cap nearing $7 billion, is not an owner of meager means. As Schwartz happily pointed out, it “has more free cash flow than Paramount.” The challenge is seeing a return, and Schwartz is up for it: “We’re going to have to figure out how to scale scrappy.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
IndieWire

Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot

After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
IndieWire

CNN’s New Morning Show Is Not Off to a Sunny Start in Ratings

CNN’s new-look morning show needs an early jolt of caffeine. The ratings are in for “CNN This Morning” with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, and they got off to a rough start, lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day.” “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from...
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
A.V. Club

Sure, that HBO Max - Discovery Plus hybrid service will cost more, but at least it'll also have more ads

We’ve known for a while now that Warner Bros. Discovery—having now successfully schlorped together into the entertainment industry’s latest multi-headed merger beast—was going to be jamming its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, into one similarly Frankenstein’d package. We’ve already seen plenty of effects from that move, which is expected to go into effect in spring of 2023, most notably in the form of the mass culling of projects from HBO Max’s library in order to “make room” for all that fresh Discovery reality content. Now, though, executives for the company have started talking about the nuts and bolts of the merger, revealing the exciting effects it’ll have for the home consumer. For instance, current HBO Max subscriber: How excited are you to learn that you can expect a price increase for the service, and a higher volume of ads on its ad-supported tier?
Deadline

HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double

By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
FanSided

Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy