Read full article on original website
Related
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming ‘combat here on US soil’
CNN — In a secretly recorded meeting days after January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly tried to issue a warning to then-President Donald Trump, urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act and warning there would be “combat here on US soil.”. Jason Alpers, a US...
In Brazil and Israel, leaders show Trump there can be political next acts
It's the season of political comebacks, and don't think ex-President Donald Trump isn't watching.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'
Donald Trump warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could morph into “World War III” and that the United States should be urging for peace between the two countries. What Happened: The former president’s comments were made at a stump speech for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and senate candidate Blake Masters.
Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump Wanted 'Handout' From Truth Social Company: Report
Will Wilkerson, a co-founder of Truth Social’s media parent company, told The Washington Post that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump requested financial stakes in the social media platform despite having never worked for the company. “They were coming in and asking for a handout,” Wilkerson told the Post...
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal
The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Comments / 2