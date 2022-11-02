ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Business Insider

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...

