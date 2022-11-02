Read full article on original website
Related
Trump calls Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at Pennsylvania rally
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a nickname — "Ron DeSanctimonious." The moniker was bestowed on the governor by former President Donald Trump during the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Trump was reading poll results off a screen during the event when he called DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonoius" and...
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet,...
Comments / 0