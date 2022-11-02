ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

As Hillsborough considers new school boundaries, many families aren’t tuned in

By Marlene Sokol
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjE97_0iwIARwW00
Respondents to a survey about school use in Hillsborough County say McLane Middle School has a population that lives too far away from the Brandon campus.

A process to change school boundaries in Hillsborough County is getting relatively low participation from families likely to be affected most, a new consultant’s report indicates.

Although schools with large numbers of minority students are the more obvious candidates to be closed as part of the process, 62% of the residents answering surveys in the project’s first phase were white.

That’s in a district where white students make up 31% of the enrollment. There was little participation in north and central Tampa according to the report, even though those communities have the biggest share of Hillsborough’s under-enrolled schools.

District officials are planning a series of public meetings in early December to engage more people.

Henry “Shake” Washington, the School Board member who represents District 5 in north and central Tampa, said he noticed the numbers and was troubled by them.

“This was not communicated well enough, but we have to do a better job,” he said. “We may have to knock on doors, talk to people at church. We have to make sure constituents come out and engage.”

The people getting involved in the study’s first phase were far more likely to live in east Hillsborough, where many described crowded conditions at Lithia’s Barrington Middle School and Newsome High and Sumner High in Riverview.

Despite this widespread concern about crowding, parents typically said they did not want to change school attendance zones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2HYG_0iwIARwW00
Families have cited crowded conditions at Newsome High, pictured in Lithia on Thursday, October 22, 2020. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

In Original Carrollwood, parents are continuing to push to add grades 6, 7 and 8 to Carrollwood Elementary School as an alternative to D-rated Adams Middle.

WXY Studios, the district’s consulting firm, released the report as part of a study that will suggest ways to maximize efficiency. Much of the motivation is financial; district leaders say it does not make sense to keep schools a third to half empty while others in high-growth areas are bursting.

They are avoiding direct discussion of “closing” schools, using the term “repurpose” instead. That’s partly because Florida law allows charter operators to take possession of school buildings that are deemed surplus. But no one has ruled out the possibility that an under-enrolled school might find a new use as an office building, preschool or adult education center.

The consultants based their report on a week of virtual meetings in September. District leaders hope to see recommendations from WXY by late December or early January. Boundary changes could happen as early as August 2023, a move likely to disrupt long-standing attendance patterns that many families have come to count on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0iwIARwW00

Any changes would require School Board approval.

Participants in this first phase of the project mentioned other schools in addition to the crowded suburban campuses. They said McLane Middle School is too far away from its students and parents. And they said Adams Middle should be considered for repurposing.

Addressing the School Board on Tuesday, superintendent Addison Davis described this schedule of events:

On the week of Nov. 28, there will be a virtual webinar to discuss the recent report and to demonstrate a boundary scenario tool that members of the public can use to explore various rezoning options.

During the same week, WXY will hold virtual meetings with 10 to 20 organizations.

From Dec. 5 to 9, the consultants will hold information sessions in person at locations throughout the district. The schedule of events has not yet been released.

Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough teachers make their case for pay with dire tales from the front

The numbers grow with each passing week: Teachers, dressed in red union-themed T-shirts, delivering accounts of neglect and despair in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Examples from Tuesday’s School Board meeting included multiple descriptions of mold, fourth-grade math lessons without textbooks and roaches scurrying across floors. A high school teacher said he had an asthma attack after sweltering in 83-degree heat because the air conditioner suffered a lightning strike weeks earlier.
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas scrambles for fixes with many school buses still running late

Matthew Dworkin has some critical views about the Pinellas County school district’s student transportation system. His sixth-grade daughter has been “bus tardy” to school more often than not this year, and her performance is lagging as a result, the Gulfport dad said. His son’s bus often arrives at the pickup spot 35 minutes or more late, frequently without any notice despite the family having signed up for the “Bus Bulletin” alerts the district offers.
Tampa Bay Times

Amendment 1 will help Florida communities become more resilient | Column

I have noted that some media outlets around the state have conveyed opponents concerns over the language of Florida Amendment 1 (limits on taxes to flood-improved properties) being too vague or broad. As the one who brought this proactive mitigation measure to the Florida Legislature, I would like to inform residents of our state that an implementing bill (HB 1379 in 2021) that rides along with this amendment was already passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate during the 2021 session. This implementing bill applies the mechanics and guardrails to the amendment and would self-enact on Jan. 1, 2023, if Amendment 1 passes.
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough OKs end to Bearss Groves zoning dispute

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners resolved a years-long dispute with the Bearss Groves produce stand Thursday, agreeing to a revised zoning designation to allow the retail agricultural store to continue operating. “I just breathed this deep sigh of relief and I just think this is great for everyone. It...
Tampa Bay Times

It’s the last weekend to vote early, Tampa Bay

Election Day is quickly approaching and this weekend is the last chance for Tampa Bay voters looking to cast their early ballots. Though early voter turnout is up in other areas of the country, that doesn’t appear to be the case in Tampa Bay. Early voter turnout iso far is down compared to the last comparable election, the 2018 mid-term, according to figures from county elections supervisors.
northernpublicradio.org

How one Tampa health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities

When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
Tampa Bay Times

Beltran, Smith finalists for Florida appeals court

State Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith are among 18 nominees sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the newly created 6th District Court of Appeal. Beltran and Smith are the only Tampa Bay area residents among the nominees for judgeships in the new...
Tampa Bay Times

Why Hillsborough voters should support the All for Transportation referendum | Column

Successful businesses constantly focus on improving their market position, making strategic investments and planning for the future. The same is true for vibrant communities competing with other metro markets for new businesses and good jobs while maintaining a great quality of life for their residents. It’s critical to recognize shortcomings, identify the challenges ahead and make smart investments to address them in ways that benefit everyone.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

