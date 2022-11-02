Read full article on original website
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
12-year-old Ashland boy arrested on charges of terrorizing with a gun
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - A 12-year old boy in Ashland was arrested, after authorities say he threatened people with a gun at a trunk or treat event Halloween night. According to Ashland Police, the boy was telling other kids that he had a handgun and had it on him in the Trunk or treat parking lot. He also reportedly said he had fired it earlier.
Police charge Maine man with kidnapping, drug possession after 58-mile long chase
A Presque Isle man was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit with police that went on for 58 miles. East Millinocket police say officers tried to pull the man’s vehicle over on I-95 in Medway around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard, allegedly took...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Jojo Morales’ Grandmother Arraigned On Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Grandmother of Jojo Morales is back in the United States and was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court today. 68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is being charged with a fugitive of justice charge, according to a clerk at Houlton Superior Court. The charges stem from the alleged abduction of 6-Year-Old Jojo Morales out of Miami on August 27th. on August 29th a vehicle used in connection with the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton, and the three were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same timeframe. Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father Jorge Morales, were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 30th.
Aroostook Community Matters: Jenna’s Helping Hands
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Madawaska family recently opened a new thrift store in Frenchville to commemorate the life of their daughter and to help the community. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, WAGM reporter Isaac Potter takes a look at Jenna’s Helping Hands. Thad Guillemette and...
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. “U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years...
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
Political Profile: Troy Jackson
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Troy Jackson, Democrat Maine State Senate District 1: I think I have a track record of delivering for Aroostook County. The top three things, I mean, there’s many, but I definitely want to keep on working on delivering for good paying jobs for Aroostook County. I mean, it’s why I fought so hard to create the tax incentive at Twin Rivers to keep those jobs and why I sponsored the bill to bring the potato processing facility to Washburn. Not only did that create hundreds of jobs, but that actually helped the potato industry with the increase in potato production in Aroostook County, since I believe, the first time, since the 1960′s. UMFK with the visitors center to keep that University going well. And I’m also very proud of saving the Veteran’s homes. And not only was that a great thing to do for the veterans, that’s a lot of jobs that were there for people that were very dedicated. And I’m also, along those same lines, as the jobs, making sure that I’m looking at working with Mapleton right now on a project. Secondly, what I call protecting Mainer’s wallets. Property tax relief, revenue sharing, first time in the six years I’ve been back, we’ve got the 100% revenue sharing, 5% for education, prescription drugs, I created the office of affordable health care. I appointed Chrissy Dagget from right here in Presque Isle to be on it. And doing whatever we can for energy costs and since the early 60′s I’ve been hearing about the transmission line in Aroostook County. I got that done. The PUC should be ruling on this later this month. We have a chance to create all those jobs and creating low cost energy right here in Aroostook County. And the last thing of the three is investing in law enforcement, first responders. You know, the things that have been going on recently are really heart wrenching. We need to do more not only for emergency medical services, but for law enforcement in Aroostook County. I’ve sponsored bills to bring more money to rural hospitals and emergency medical services, but we need to do more in that time. And that too, I’m looking forward to releasing the details of a new bill to do more and have law enforcement and have more emergency medical services support in Aroostook County.
UMPI student missing since October 24th
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Police are looking for a University of Maine Presque Isle student who has been missing since Oct. 24. 21 year old Chase Dmuchowsky, was last seen getting into his car on the University of Maine Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. that day. He...
Political Profile: Danielle Fienberg
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Danielle Fienberg, Democrat, Maine State Senate District 2 Candidate: Childcare, housing and public education form the pillars of a functional society and without them, communities really struggle. So many people in our district have felt the pain of a shrinking population, it’s effects ripple into every aspect of our lives. From labor, police and fire department and health care shortages to lower access to food and supplies and literally higher costs for everything. Unless we step up and address the root causes, we’re going to continue to see our neighborhoods and communities slipping away. Here’s a sad truth, Aroostook County has lost more people than any other Maine county in the last decade and Penobscot county has also been losing people every year straight since 2010. We’re all feeling the effects. By addressing the big three, child care, housing and public education, we can create an environment where people want to live here, work here and stay here. Young families today need to have dual incomes in order to afford basic housing, but in order to do that, they need child care. Unfortunately the number of child care providers in our district has dropped by over 40% since 2008. That’s forcing young families like mine out, along with a big chunk of our workforce and economy. It’s not just young families that are hurting either. Seniors that have worked their whole lives and planned carefully are threatened by these rising costs. Especially seniors who rent. And our lack of workers means that seniors are facing difficulties finding help and resources when they need it. By attacking the problem from both angles, affordable housing and childcare, we can bring faster relief to our families that are hurting. Public schools are also a big part of the solution. By making sure that our teachers are paid fairly and that local schools have the resources they need, they’ll be in a better position to support our growing communities. The children of Aroostook and Penobscot are our future and by preparing them for careers within our counties through programs such as targeted skill training, we have a better chance of keeping them here. We also need to take a closer look at teacher retention and give teachers the support they need to do their jobs effectively. And when it comes to school infrastructure I am deeply concerned about the lead in the school drinking water. Our legislature has mandated testing, but they did not mandate or fund remediation when lead is found. Many of our schools do not have the funds needed to make these repairs on their own, putting our children at risk and threatening higher property taxes for already over burdened communities. As your senator, I will be a strong voice about these particular issues in Augusta ensuring that we have the resources that we need to keep our communities healthy, safe and affordable for everyone.
Hometown hero and elementary school educator compete for House District 1 seat
FORT KENT, Maine — The race is on for Maine House District 1 between two political newcomers. Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver and businessman, is running against Democrat Dana Appleby for the House District 1 seat being vacated by Rep. John Martin, D-Eagle Lake, due to term limits.
Madawaska and Fort Kent ready for State Championship games
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawsaka Owls will play for a State Championship tomorrow. This group of players has been together a long time. Ben Gagnon:” My seniors have been playing together since they were four years old and the juniors behind them all grew up playing together. To see them on a random evening in my yard kicking the ball around at 8 and 10 years old was very common.”
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
National Weather Service Offers Spotter Training Through the End of the Month
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As we get closer to the winter months, it is important to stay weather aware for any upcoming storms, and if you have an interest in providing observations you can. Tuesday night marked the first of several free sessions available to the public to become...
Aroostook Huskies Ready To Prove They’re The Best Team In The League Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Huskies will play the Washington Academy Raiders in the Maine Independent league championship game on Saturday. Taylor DeFelice, Aroostook Huskies Football Club Head Coach: " It’s been a successful season for us, we had hopes based on some of the athletes we have, we have a strong group of seniors, some very fast; were probably the fastest team in the League, which has really benefitted us. A little sloppy at first but as the season grown, they have really kinda corrected those mistakes”.
Great Stretch of Weather Continues Tomorrow; Record Breaking Temperatures Possible this Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another nice day out there with mild temperatures around. Most spots were able to climb up into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. This was a few degrees warmer than what we saw for temperatures yesterday, as we’ll continue to see temperatures warm up going into the weekend. Looking at the record high temperatures over the weekend, across the county highs only reached the mid to upper 60s, meaning that with temperatures continuing to rise, we have a good chance of breaking these record temperatures both Saturday and into the day Sunday. I mentioned last night that the computer models have been trending warmer and warmer for the weekend, resulting in temperatures reaching the upper 60s, and even lower 70s both Saturday and during the day Sunday. This unseasonable warmth is a good 25 degrees above where we should be this time of year with our high temperatures, as the average high is now down to 45 degrees as we continue into the month of November.
