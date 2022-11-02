ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

BARNEStorming: Thoughts around the college football world

OXFORD, Miss. – Finally, an off week for Ole Miss, which means it was an off week for me. Yes, a chance to simply flip through the channels and make some observations about college football. But I suppose if I am writing about the observations, it was not a day off.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Part One: The 2022-2023 Ole Miss Basketball Chronicles

OXFORD, Miss — Let me introduce you to a new basketball season, and with that new season comes a new series showcasing all there is to know regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball. This series will help answer your questions about the Rebels’ program. Today in part one,...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Coach Yo discusses her team’s expectations heading into season opener

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebel women’s basketball team kicks off its season Monday against Kennesaw State. While many are looking past this game and the regular season toward potential tournament expectations, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is taking a different approach to the season. “Right now, what is allowing...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized

Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
FERRIDAY, LA
panolian.com

Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man banished from county after stalking Mississippi mayor sentenced to prison after violating order

The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four-year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

