ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County. Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said they're...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
11Alive

Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy