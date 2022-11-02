Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning in Norcross, officials said, but few other details have been released.
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police fatally shoot man while investigating allegedly stolen car, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police shot and killed a man in Stone Mountain while investigating an alleged car theft. The GBI identified the man as 36-year-old Marando Salmon and no officers were injured. Officials said the DeKalb County Police Department officers went to Autumn...
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say
ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County. Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said they're...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 5-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. Gwinnett Police Department officers are investigating the wreck just east of Bethesda Church Road, they said. At least five vehicles are involved. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest
ATLANTA - Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice. "I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?" Jackson said the...
Arrest made in DeKalb road-rage shooting; man killed in front of 3-year-old
A 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly road-rage shooting in DeKalb County that also injured a 3-year-old girl.
Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer is on administrative leave as Georgia State Patrol investigates a crash that left a 21-year-old dead and his toddler injured. The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85. GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial...
Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
Surveillance video shows teen shot multiple times run into business for help
ATLANTA — A business owner is describing her frightening experience after a teen who had been shot multiple times ran into her family’s store, desperate for help. Friday night, police are still searching for the shooter. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Friday, where doctors...
Family says young man shot, killed got caught in crossfire of argument at northwest Atlanta event
ATLANTA — The family of 21-year-old Akquan Williams is speaking only to Channel 2. He was killed while he was out with friends at an event in northwest Atlanta. “I was called about 12:30,” said Akil Williams. It was a call that Akil Williams said no father wants...
Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station
ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
Comments / 2