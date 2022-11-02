38 Recruits to Graduate from CSPD Academy

The Colorado Springs Police Department cordially invites our community and the media to the graduation ceremony of the 74th Police Officer Class.

When: Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at 3:00 P.M.

Where: Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Media: We welcome you to join in this celebration; please video from the balcony. Interviews with cadets will be available after graduation to discuss why they became an officer, their academy experience, graduation, and what’s next.

Live-Streaming: The CSPD will also live-stream this event on our Facebook starting at 3:00 P.M.

The 74th recruit class is comprised of 38 men and women who have undergone 29 weeks of intensive training. Their curriculum included rigorous hands-on training, testing, and more. Every new officer has successfully passed their POST certification test and is ready to begin their service to our community. Following their graduation, the cadets will spend the next 15 weeks in additional PTO training before they begin responding to calls on their own.

This class has much to be proud of. Not just in their collective resilience, but also in the backgrounds and experiences they bring. Some facts about the class include:

6 graduates can speak a foreign language

They come from 17 different states, to include Puerto Rico & Guam

21 graduates have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces

1 graduate holds a Master’s degree, 19 hold Bachelor’s degrees, 9 hold Associate degrees, and the remaining graduates have some form of college experience

A total of 11 have prior law enforcement experience

We hope you can join us for this special event.