Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend
The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
What is a blood moon?
It may look spooky, but a blood moon is just a trick of the light. Here we explain this phenomenon and tell you how and where to see the next one.
Beaver moon: November will bring last lunar eclipse of 2022 on Election Day
The second and final total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Nov. 8, which happens to be Election Day. The moon will appear to be red or copper-colored for 85 minutes next week depending on where you are, according to Space.com. Forbes reported it will be the longest blood...
Startling discovery shows the Moon is drifting away from Earth
Every year, the Moon drifts further away from the Earth. According to a post on The Conversation, the Moon drifts away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. At that rate, in 100 years, the Moon will have drifted roughly 380 centimeters from our planet, a total of around 12 feet.
The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen today
A partial solar eclipse will be visible Tuesday afternoon to people in Asia, Africa and Europe. It will be the last one of 2022.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Sky Shorts: Total lunar eclipse to highlight November sky
In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, we have an easy and fun astronomical event to enjoy, a total lunar eclipse! The best part is that you can watch all or part of the event from home, since most of us will have to work or head to school that day.
Don't miss the partial solar eclipse today, the last one of 2022
During the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday (Oct. 25) the sun will appear as if a massive bite has been taken from it, but only from certain points on Earth.
Watch for fireballs: Orionids meteor shower expected to peak this week
While the Orionids meteor shower peak is on Oct. 21, the Orionids will be active through Nov. 22, per NASA. Faster meteors are likely to become fireballs.
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
The final solar eclipse of 2022 is observable Tuesday in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa. The partial eclipse will reach peak cover of more than 80%.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
November dazzles with Leonids meteor shower and a total lunar eclipse 🌠
Annual meteor showers are the best times to see a meteor streak across the sky. Also called shooting stars, these fast, fleeting fiery visitors to Earth’s upper atmosphere can spark wonder in any stargazer – and the big and bright ones called fireballs are sure to elicit some, ohhs and aahs. Our next major meteor shower, the Leonids, is due to peak in mid-November – about nine days after a total lunar eclipse.
The last total lunar eclipse for three years will fall on Election Day 2022
A rare night-sky spectacle will be even more significant this November, when a total lunar eclipse will fall on Election Day for the first time in U.S. history. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, November 8, turning the moon a coppery-red hue for several hours before sunrise. It is the first time a total lunar eclipse has coincided with Election Day, according to EarthSky.org.
See the moon visit Jupiter in the sky on Friday (Nov.4)
Skywatchers will have an excellent opportunity to spot Jupiter on Friday when the moon makes a close approach in the sky to the massive gas giant, the largest planet in the solar system.
AOL Corp
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
The 2022 Orionid meteor shower put on a show for skywatchers around the world (gallery)
The Orionid meteor shower lit up the skies around the world in 2022, and luckily many of our readers were able to catch wonderful images of the "shooting stars."
Blood moon will emerge in the early hours of Election Day
Before polls open in the midterms on Tuesday, the normally bright and glowing moon will appear an eerie red as the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years takes place. NASA said the total lunar eclipse — when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon goes into Earth's shadow — will occur on November 8, Election Day. The eclipse will begin at 3:02 ET, and totality – when the moon is within the darkest part of Earth's shadow and appears a bright red, earning it the nickname of "blood moon" – will last from about 5:17...
Taurid meteor shower will light up the sky with bright fireballs, here’s how you can watch
Skywatchers will have a chance to see one of the best meteor showers of the year. The Taurid meteor shower will be visible throughout the coming week, with a possibility of bright meteors being visible as well. Here’s what you need to know so you don’t miss out.
