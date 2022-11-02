ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend

The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio

For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
Startling discovery shows the Moon is drifting away from Earth

Every year, the Moon drifts further away from the Earth. According to a post on The Conversation, the Moon drifts away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. At that rate, in 100 years, the Moon will have drifted roughly 380 centimeters from our planet, a total of around 12 feet.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November

Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
November dazzles with Leonids meteor shower and a total lunar eclipse 🌠

Annual meteor showers are the best times to see a meteor streak across the sky. Also called shooting stars, these fast, fleeting fiery visitors to Earth’s upper atmosphere can spark wonder in any stargazer – and the big and bright ones called fireballs are sure to elicit some, ohhs and aahs. Our next major meteor shower, the Leonids, is due to peak in mid-November – about nine days after a total lunar eclipse.
The last total lunar eclipse for three years will fall on Election Day 2022

A rare night-sky spectacle will be even more significant this November, when a total lunar eclipse will fall on Election Day for the first time in U.S. history. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, November 8, turning the moon a coppery-red hue for several hours before sunrise. It is the first time a total lunar eclipse has coincided with Election Day, according to EarthSky.org.
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025

The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
Blood moon will emerge in the early hours of Election Day

Before polls open in the midterms on Tuesday, the normally bright and glowing moon will appear an eerie red as the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years takes place. NASA said the total lunar eclipse — when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon goes into Earth's shadow — will occur on November 8, Election Day. The eclipse will begin at 3:02 ET, and totality – when the moon is within the darkest part of Earth's shadow and appears a bright red, earning it the nickname of "blood moon" – will last from about 5:17...
