985theriver.com
Local foster families celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With November marking National Adoption Month, officials in Terre Haute hosted a “National Adoption Day” kickoff event Saturday that celebrated local adoptive and foster families. Dozens gathered at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a breakfast, as well as remarks from local officials...
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
WTHI
First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol. First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month. While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say
ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in pursuit of a 19-year-old Roachdale citizen […]
985theriver.com
“Dinosaur Adventure” coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can go back in time this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds by attending the “Dinosaur Adventure”. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 6th from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. inside the Exhibit Hall.
985theriver.com
Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver...
Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release. Shortly […]
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
985theriver.com
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found the victim at the scene; he had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
wbiw.com
Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
985theriver.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
