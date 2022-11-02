Read full article on original website
Together, Tom Cotton and Mitch McConnell worked to undermine Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. On 6 January 2021, both Republican senators refused to take the path paved by their colleagues Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and object to results in key states. Cotton, from Arkansas, branded those who stormed the Capitol “insurrectionists” – a label he had used before, for those who rioted in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was one of the most vocal opponents of a sweeping anti-abortion law that passed in its home state of Indiana, last August, saying that the measure would make it hard to attract talent and would force it to look outside the state for growth. But...
Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrates an article indicating that California's economy could soon become the 4th largest in the world. But he ignores another report that new stock issuances in the state's high-tech industry have plummeted.
Daylight Saving Time all year round? There's a push by the US Senate to make it so, but it's a terrible idea that may ruin our health, sleep experts say.
