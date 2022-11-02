Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National...
crossroadstoday.com
Mills, LePage debate for a final time in race for governor
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made reference to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ comment about inflation being “a distraction” in their final debate Thursday evening, attempting to show she was out of touch at a time of high energy, gasoline and food costs.
crossroadstoday.com
14% in SC have already cast ballots with new early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 early votes and 51,500 absentee votes were in as...
crossroadstoday.com
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s...
crossroadstoday.com
GOP has advantage among Florida ballots already cast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 4 million people have already voted in Florida’s election and early numbers indicate Republicans could have a huge advantage once voting ends Tuesday. Through Thursday, 1.7 million Republicans have already cast ballots for the races that will determine whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis...
crossroadstoday.com
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
crossroadstoday.com
AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
crossroadstoday.com
Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and nearly 600,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official charged with sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud.
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has...
crossroadstoday.com
Today’s Headlines: 1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas, Oklahoma tornadoes; Obama says sulking, moping not an option; N. Korea fire more missiles
It’s Saturday, Nov. 5. Get caught up what’s going on around the nation and world today. Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region. Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person died when a...
crossroadstoday.com
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time....
crossroadstoday.com
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
crossroadstoday.com
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state...
crossroadstoday.com
Nevada gov’s aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov....
crossroadstoday.com
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation...
Comments / 0