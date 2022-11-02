Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life in prison after families berate him in 2-day hearing

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO