ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life in prison after families berate him in 2-day hearing

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme

A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
WPTV

Judge scolds Nikolas Cruz defense attorneys after remark about her children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scolded members of the defense team during Tuesday's sentencing hearing for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. After returning from recess Tuesday afternoon, Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told Scherer that some comments directed at Cruz's defense attorneys...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune

A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
drifttravel.com

5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale

The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy