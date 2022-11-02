Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life in prison after families berate him in 2-day hearing

Read full article on original website
WPTV
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz transferred to custody of Florida Department of Corrections
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For the first time since his arrest, convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is no longer in Broward Sheriff's Office custody. Cruz was transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections on Friday morning, BSO spokesman Carey Codd told WPTV. The 24-year-old mass...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme
A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
NewsRadio WFLA
9 PBC Students Expelled, Three For Threatening Mass Shootings On Campus
On the same day that the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison, the Palm Beach County School District has expelled three students for threatening mass shootings.
Click10.com
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Found Dead at Plantation Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a Plantation home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said. The incident happened at a home in the 8000 block of Northwest 10th Street. Plantation Police officials said a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman died of...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
WPTV
Judge scolds Nikolas Cruz defense attorneys after remark about her children
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scolded members of the defense team during Tuesday's sentencing hearing for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. After returning from recess Tuesday afternoon, Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told Scherer that some comments directed at Cruz's defense attorneys...
'We are all broken': Parkland victims offer impact statements
Survivors of the Parkland school shooting, along with family members of those killed and wounded, confront the gunman with emotional impact statements.Nov. 1, 2022.
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
drifttravel.com
5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale
The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
