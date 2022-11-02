Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
Local foster families celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With November marking National Adoption Month, officials in Terre Haute hosted a “National Adoption Day” kickoff event Saturday that celebrated local adoptive and foster families. Dozens gathered at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a breakfast, as well as remarks from local officials...
985theriver.com
“Dinosaur Adventure” coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can go back in time this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds by attending the “Dinosaur Adventure”. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 6th from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. inside the Exhibit Hall.
985theriver.com
Controversy regarding the library in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan County Public Library Board held a meeting to discuss a recent feasibility study conducted on its libraries. The libraries mentioned in the study include Sullivan, Carlilse, Dugger, Merom, Shelburn and Farmersburg. This meeting drew a very large crown to the Sullivan Civic...
985theriver.com
Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday. Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year. Longtime...
985theriver.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
985theriver.com
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
985theriver.com
Arrest made in case of IU student fatally shot while visiting New York City
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a...
985theriver.com
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found the victim at the scene; he had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
985theriver.com
Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
