ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncbCl_0iwI8O0A00
Atlantis The Royal

In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests.

Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6qYL_0iwI8O0A00
Ensuite bathroom Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis Dubai

The 43-story building—designed by New York architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates—has 44 suites that all offer private infinity pools so guests can feel like they are swimming in clouds. All the suites come with butler service to cater to your every need from unpacking your luggage to setting up resort experiences. Everything down to the smallest toiletries are from haute brands like Hermes, Frette and Graffe.

When guests are ready for meal time, there are 17 different restaurants and bars on the property including the first Nobu to come with its beach club by the pool as well as Michelin three-star chef Heston Blumenthal’s first cocktail bar. Those spots will also be joined by restaurants led by culinary stars including José Andrés and Gaston Acurio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4EAb_0iwI8O0A00
Suites come with their own private infinity pool. Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis Dubai

“Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination of stunning craftsmanship at every turn that will push the envelope on luxury travel,” Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, told Robb Report.

The property plans to mark its official debut in Dubai with an over-the-top opening weekend where special guests can enjoy an array of luxe experiences from a Valentino-sponsored brunch to a private A-list concert performance. Kelly tells Robb Report that more details will be released before the opening and guests should be prepared for a spectacle that can only be done in Dubai.

Rates for rooms start at $750 per night.

Comments / 12

Akaasha Diamond
2d ago

Looks like it would fold fast like a deck of cards in an earthquake.

Reply
7
Related
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Auberge’s Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. The noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining. Susurros del Corazón is located in picturesque Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta Airport. The epic 600,000-square-foot property is centered around three large infinity pools that cascade down to a pristine private beach spanning 1,800 feet. Views stretch from the scenic waters of Bahia de Banderas to the jungled mountains and beyond. “There is...
Robb Report

Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year

The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
Robb Report

Exclusive: Roar Africa and Emirates Are Teaming Up for the World’s Most Expensive Private Jet Safari

Emirates and Roar Africa are teaming up again for a new collaboration. In 2019, the brands came together to introduce a carbon-neutral private jet safari tour. This month, the luxury tour operator has unveiled exclusively to Robb Report that the duo has come together for a new collaboration—the world’s most expensive private jet safari experience.   The new “Sand, Sea & Safari” itinerary will take 10 travelers to Namibia, South Africa and Madagascar over the course of 17 days. Between May 13 and 30, you will explore the continent through very different landscapes ranging, as the name suggests, from the desert to...
Robb Report

This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year

Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late. The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion. The couple has previously given to notable organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
Robb Report

This Lavish New Hotel in Morocco Was Once the Home of the King’s Advisor

Morocco’s growing luxury sector means more elegant hotels are flocking to the North African country. Fairmont has thrown its hat in the proverbial ring with a new five-star hotel in Tangier. Set to open in November, Tazi Palace is perched on a hillside overlooking the city and the nearby Moroccan Riviera. Surrounded by nearly nine acres of eucalypts, citrus trees and pomegranate groves, the 133-key hotel is located within a palatial 1920s building that was once home to the King of Morocco’s advisor. Designed by OBMI and CCCRA Architects, Tazi Palace retains many historic features from the roaring ’20s that are...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy