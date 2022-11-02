Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside

Atlantis The Royal

In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests.

Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”

Ensuite bathroom Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis Dubai

The 43-story building—designed by New York architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates—has 44 suites that all offer private infinity pools so guests can feel like they are swimming in clouds. All the suites come with butler service to cater to your every need from unpacking your luggage to setting up resort experiences. Everything down to the smallest toiletries are from haute brands like Hermes, Frette and Graffe.

When guests are ready for meal time, there are 17 different restaurants and bars on the property including the first Nobu to come with its beach club by the pool as well as Michelin three-star chef Heston Blumenthal’s first cocktail bar. Those spots will also be joined by restaurants led by culinary stars including José Andrés and Gaston Acurio.

Suites come with their own private infinity pool. Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis Dubai

“Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination of stunning craftsmanship at every turn that will push the envelope on luxury travel,” Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, told Robb Report.

The property plans to mark its official debut in Dubai with an over-the-top opening weekend where special guests can enjoy an array of luxe experiences from a Valentino-sponsored brunch to a private A-list concert performance. Kelly tells Robb Report that more details will be released before the opening and guests should be prepared for a spectacle that can only be done in Dubai.

Rates for rooms start at $750 per night.