ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Google wants robots to write their own Python code

Google has unveiled a new approach to using large language models (LLMs) that shows how robots can write their own code on the basis of instructions from humans. The latest work builds on Google's PaLM-SayCan model for robots to understand open-ended prompts from humans and respond reasonably and safely in a physical space. It also builds on OpenAI's GPT-3 LLM and related work in automated code completion, like GitHub's Copilot feature.
ZDNet

Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
ZDNet

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

The year has seemingly flown by, and it's holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather looks like for tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
ZDNet

Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
ZDNet

Amazon to make Echo devices Matter-ready by December 2022

Amazon just announced the integration of Matter over Wi-Fi for 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs coming in December of this year, but only for Android setup. "Matter will help to simplify development and fuel innovation while lowering adoption barriers for our shared customers," according to Marja Koopmans, director of smart home and health at Amazon.
ZDNet

T-Mobile is now selling a $325 Un-Carrier On suitcase

Late last week T-Mobile emailed me and asked if the company could send me something as part of an upcoming announcement. I agreed and then didn't hear back about what that something would be. On Monday, a large box showed up without any indication of who it was from. The...
ZDNet

Google enhances its AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking systems

Google is helping people combat the negative effects of climate change, including extreme weather patterns such as wildfires and floods, by developing tracking systems for these natural disasters. On Wednesday, Google added new features to its flood and wildfire tracking services that expand the scope of who can use it...
ZDNet

Now Amazon says it is hitting pause on new corporate hiring

Amazon has announced that it will pause new hires for its corporate workforce for the next few months as it sees where the economy goes next. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," said Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people, experience and technology.
ZDNet

Eve, Nanoleaf and Amazon: Here's when you can expect Matter devices and software updates

Have you heard of Matter? It's a new smart home specification that promises to make it easier to install, control and maintain your smart home devices, regardless of who made them. ZDNET's Maria Diaz wrote a great article explaining what Matter is and why it, forgive me, matters to you. It's worth a read if you're really frustrated with the current smart home experience and have been hoping for a solution.
ZDNet

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: Not mad, just disappointed

Microsoft's Surface Laptop line is essentially its direct competitor to Apple's MacBooks. Unlike most MacBook-to-Windows comparisons, this one's pretty apt. Both are made by the developers of their OS, both use premium internal components, and both feature unibody aluminum shells. As flagship laptops, you'd expect both lines to be aiming...
ZDNet

Stack Overflow CEO on how it became the world's most popular programming site

If you're a programmer, you already know about Stack Overflow. It's a developer site where questions about all languages and problems are asked and answered. Every programmer uses it and knows jokes about developers who cobble their programs together from Stack Overflow answers. But, how did it rise to the top? In an interview, Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack Overflow's CEO, answered this question and many more.
ZDNet

Gmail can now help you track the packages you ordered online

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that helps users track physical packages. The feature is meant to automate and eliminate the need for shoppers, after placing an order for a product online, to keep checking their inbox for the confirmation email and getting the tracking number to check the status of a delivery. At holiday season, inboxes are more likely to become filled with these confirmations.
ZDNet

Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off

This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
ZDNet

Coros Apex 2 Pro review: Cheaper sports watches are getting good

Those who have been following my work know that I love big watches. One of which, the Coros Vertix 2, has served as my trusted companion for more than a year. In fact, it took a place on my other wrist while I tested the Apple Watch Ultra during the 15K Tough Mudder. Now, Coros is back with the new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, providing the same software experience as the Vertix but with hardware differences so that users can choose the size, style, and materials they prefer.
ZDNet

Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more

If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want...
ZDNet

Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now

I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy