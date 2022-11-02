Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Google wants robots to write their own Python code
Google has unveiled a new approach to using large language models (LLMs) that shows how robots can write their own code on the basis of instructions from humans. The latest work builds on Google's PaLM-SayCan model for robots to understand open-ended prompts from humans and respond reasonably and safely in a physical space. It also builds on OpenAI's GPT-3 LLM and related work in automated code completion, like GitHub's Copilot feature.
ZDNet
Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
ZDNet
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather looks like for tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
ZDNet
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
ZDNet
Amazon to make Echo devices Matter-ready by December 2022
Amazon just announced the integration of Matter over Wi-Fi for 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs coming in December of this year, but only for Android setup. "Matter will help to simplify development and fuel innovation while lowering adoption barriers for our shared customers," according to Marja Koopmans, director of smart home and health at Amazon.
ZDNet
Teaching is complicated. But technology in the classroom doesn't have to be
Do you remember your eighth-grade science class and the kind of tech you were using? In all likelihood, your classroom experience predated computers and an overhead projector or perhaps a VCR player was the most high-tech your lessons became. Seeing a computer in elementary school was a novelty for many...
"I Will Never Go Back To The Other Version": People Are Sharing Specific Items They Believe Are Worth Spending A Bit More Money On
"I bought the store brand and it looked worse than if I hadn't done anything at all."
ZDNet
T-Mobile is now selling a $325 Un-Carrier On suitcase
Late last week T-Mobile emailed me and asked if the company could send me something as part of an upcoming announcement. I agreed and then didn't hear back about what that something would be. On Monday, a large box showed up without any indication of who it was from. The...
ZDNet
Google enhances its AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking systems
Google is helping people combat the negative effects of climate change, including extreme weather patterns such as wildfires and floods, by developing tracking systems for these natural disasters. On Wednesday, Google added new features to its flood and wildfire tracking services that expand the scope of who can use it...
ZDNet
Now Amazon says it is hitting pause on new corporate hiring
Amazon has announced that it will pause new hires for its corporate workforce for the next few months as it sees where the economy goes next. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," said Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people, experience and technology.
ZDNet
Eve, Nanoleaf and Amazon: Here's when you can expect Matter devices and software updates
Have you heard of Matter? It's a new smart home specification that promises to make it easier to install, control and maintain your smart home devices, regardless of who made them. ZDNET's Maria Diaz wrote a great article explaining what Matter is and why it, forgive me, matters to you. It's worth a read if you're really frustrated with the current smart home experience and have been hoping for a solution.
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: Not mad, just disappointed
Microsoft's Surface Laptop line is essentially its direct competitor to Apple's MacBooks. Unlike most MacBook-to-Windows comparisons, this one's pretty apt. Both are made by the developers of their OS, both use premium internal components, and both feature unibody aluminum shells. As flagship laptops, you'd expect both lines to be aiming...
ZDNet
Stack Overflow CEO on how it became the world's most popular programming site
If you're a programmer, you already know about Stack Overflow. It's a developer site where questions about all languages and problems are asked and answered. Every programmer uses it and knows jokes about developers who cobble their programs together from Stack Overflow answers. But, how did it rise to the top? In an interview, Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack Overflow's CEO, answered this question and many more.
ZDNet
Gmail can now help you track the packages you ordered online
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that helps users track physical packages. The feature is meant to automate and eliminate the need for shoppers, after placing an order for a product online, to keep checking their inbox for the confirmation email and getting the tracking number to check the status of a delivery. At holiday season, inboxes are more likely to become filled with these confirmations.
ZDNet
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
ZDNet
What is the best iPad stylus, and are there alternatives to the Apple Pencil?
There's no denying we live in a touchscreen device world, but let's face it, it can be tricky to use our hands for every device need. When you need to take clear notes, draw or sketch a precise line, or just don't want finger smudges on your device, a stylus comes in handy.
ZDNet
Coros Apex 2 Pro review: Cheaper sports watches are getting good
Those who have been following my work know that I love big watches. One of which, the Coros Vertix 2, has served as my trusted companion for more than a year. In fact, it took a place on my other wrist while I tested the Apple Watch Ultra during the 15K Tough Mudder. Now, Coros is back with the new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, providing the same software experience as the Vertix but with hardware differences so that users can choose the size, style, and materials they prefer.
ZDNet
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want...
ZDNet
Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Comments / 0