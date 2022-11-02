Read full article on original website
Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022
Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Silver medalist Shilese Jones of United States, gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and bronze medalist Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for Women's All-Around Final on Day 6 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 3, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Gymnastics-Andrade becomes Brazil's first world all-around champion
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win the women's individual all-around title at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road
Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too. Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed...
swimswam.com
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
ESPN
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
NBC Sports
Jade Carey wins vault at world gymnastics championships, redemption from Olympics
Jade Carey won the world gymnastics championships title on vault in an American one-two, a measure of redemption from the Olympics. Carey, 22, averaged 14.516 points between two vaults in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Countrywoman Jordan Chiles earned silver, .166 of a point behind, for her first career individual medal at a global championships.
NBC Sports
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, retired for 15 years, is oldest Grand Prix figure skating champ
Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek, the 2000 World junior silver medalist who retired from figure skating in 2001 due to injuries, then came back in 2016, became the oldest skater to win a Grand Prix event at age 39. Stellato-Dudek and pairs’ partner Maxime Deschamps won Grand Prix France and qualified for...
NBC Sports
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages
Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
Jessica Gadirova wins historic all-around world gymnastics bronze for Great Britain
Jessica Gadirova delivered Great Britain’s first-ever women’s all-round World Gymnastics Championship medal with bronze in Liverpool, where team-mate Alice Kinsella finished fourth.Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.The Dublin-born 18-year-old followed that with a fine effort on Thursday evening to take another place on the podium behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and American Shilese Jones.Gadirova had qualified in fifth for the final, which is where she sat at the halfway stage following two rotations.After moving...
NBC Sports
Christine de Bruin, Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, banned 3 years
Canadian Christine de Bruin, the bronze medalist in the Olympic debut of monobob, was banned three years for testing positive for a banned anabolic agent. De Bruin, 33, tested positive for SARM LGD-4033 on Aug. 28 and signed an early admission and acceptance agreement, admitting to the violation and accepting the penalty. By doing so, her ban was reduced from four years to three years.
‘We train as athletes, but we dance as artists’: the UK breakdancers chasing Olympic gold
‘People don’t understand how hard breaking is, it’s gymnastics on steroids, it’s crazy, next level,” says David Russell, aka Footloose, as he watches a group of breakers (the proper term for breakdancers) warming up. They’re not in a club, or on a street corner, but in a science lab. Which is the kind of thing that happens when your passion becomes an Olympic sport.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai
Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday.
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
